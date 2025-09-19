Do Weight Loss Drugs Transform Obesity and Osteoarthritis

Tirzepatide offers better value than semaglutide. However, bariatric surgery may be the best option for willing patients.
Weight-loss drugs such as tirzepatide and semaglutide are cost-effective therapies for people with both obesity and knee osteoarthritis, according to a study from Mass General Brigham researchers (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Cost-Effectiveness of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide for Patients With Knee Osteoarthritis and Obesity
Go to source). The study also found that tirzepatide is a better value and brings greater benefits even at a low cost than semaglutide. Although bariatric surgery remains the most economically suitable treatment for eligible patients.
Results were published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
The Importance of Economic Analysis for Weight-Loss Treatments“Weight loss can relieve joint pain, but semaglutide and tirzepatide are expensive and most insurance plans don’t cover weight loss medications. This means that many patients can’t afford these medications,” said senior author Elena Losina, PhD, of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.
“This is why a formal economic analysis is valuable. It gives payers and policymakers the data they need to make informed coverage decisions and improve access to these weight loss treatments. Our goal is to ensure that payers and policymakers have the evidence they need to make informed decisions about coverage.”
Comparing GLP-1 Drug Effectiveness Using a Virtual ModelGLP-1 drugs stand for Glucagon-like peptide-1 medications, a natural hormone in our body that controls blood sugar and appetite.
The investigators used OApol, a validated and widely published computer simulation model, to conduct a cost-effectiveness analysis comparing the two GLP-1 drugs as well as two other common weight loss interventions: bariatric surgery and lifestyle modifications.
Tirzepatide and Semaglutide Enhance the Quality of Life and LongevityThey found that tirzepatide offered somewhat better value than semaglutide and would be the preferred option between the two drugs for most patients. For eligible and willing patients, bariatric surgery, which provides sustained benefits, may be the best option from a clinical and economic perspective.
Limitations of this analysis include its reliance on data integrated from multiple sources. In addition, conducting this study required researchers to make assumptions about the duration of time patients would remain on these medications, which may affect the findings.
“Osteoarthritis substantially reduces quality of life due to debilitating pain and limited mobility. Obesity has been shown to shorten life expectancy,” said Losina.
“Offering these drugs to patients with knee osteoarthritis and obesity improves both measures.”
