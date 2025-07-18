Is the Slow Mechanism an Egg`s Fertility Power?

Human eggs stay healthy for decades by slowing their metabolism and cellular clean-up systems.
Human eggs are some of the most patient and resilient cells in the body—lying dormant for decades before they're called into action. They slow down their internal cleanup processes to conserve energy and avoid damage. This built-in pause button could explain how they stay healthy enough to support pregnancy, even after years of waiting. It's a remarkable example of nature's way of protecting fertility
The proteostatic landscape of healthy human oocytes
Spring Cleaning Before OvulationAs human eggs mature, they perform a surprising act of “spring cleaning.” Eggs jettison lysosomes, the tiny structures responsible for breaking down waste, just hours before ovulation. At the same time, mitochondria and proteasomes move toward the edges of the cell, perhaps clearing space for fertilization. This deliberate rearrangement could help preserve the egg's quality for future embryo development.
Slowing Down to SurviveLysosomal, proteasomal, and mitochondrial activities were about 50% lower in oocytes compared to nearby support cells. And as eggs matured, these activities dropped even further. This slowdown may help prevent harmful molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS) from forming, thus protecting the egg’s DNA and membranes from damage.
Old Wisdom in Young EggsOocytes are long-lived by nature and designed to resist wear and tear. Human eggs avoid key metabolic reactions, likely to limit ROS production. These minimalist strategies suggest that eggs are intentionally “powered down” to stay safe over time—like nature putting them in a gentle sleep until needed.
Why This Matters for IVFOver 100 freshly donated eggs from healthy women, gives a clearer view of how real eggs function. It raises an important question: Should we stop trying to boost egg metabolism with supplements? Instead, maintaining their natural low-activity state might better protect fertility.
What Happens With Age? The Next Big QuestionWith age or infertility, does this delicate balance break down? While these findings offer a compelling view into how young human eggs protect themselves, more research is needed to understand how this finely tuned system changes with age or in fertility challenges. Studying eggs from older individuals and unsuccessful IVF cycles could shed light on whether the delicate balance of cellular processes. This could be key to improving fertility treatments and reproductive outcomes.
- The proteostatic landscape of healthy human oocytes - (https://www.embopress.org/doi/full/10.1038/s44318-025-00493-2)
Source-The Embo Journal