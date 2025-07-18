Can Cyclophosphamide Make Mismatched Stem Cell Transplants Safer?

New treatment with cyclophosphamide allows mismatched blood stem cell transplants to be as safe and effective as fully matched transplants.
Safe and effective “mismatched” blood stem cell transplants that could potentially cure blood cancers are now possible thanks to advances reported by researchers at UVA Cancer Center. These breakthroughs will enable many more patients to access this lifesaving treatment (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Post-Transplant Cyclophosphamide-Based Graft-Versus-Host Disease Prophylaxis After Mismatched Unrelated Donor Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplantation
Go to source).
Risks and Challenges of Traditional TransplantsPatients who could not find a perfect match traditionally have not received transplants because of the potential for graft-versus-host disease. This occurs when the immune system recognizes the transplanted cells as foreign and attacks them. This can be serious and, in some cases, even deadly.
The new study, however, found that a treatment approach using the drug cyclophosphamide can prevent most graft-versus-host disease. The researchers followed 145 patients who received the cyclophosphamide treatment and found that eight out of 10, or about 80%, were alive after a year. This is similar to the outcomes seen in studies of patients who receive fully matched transplants.
Equal Access to Donors for Patients“This study is important because all patients, regardless of background, now have a stem cell or bone marrow transplant donor, a significant advance for our field, our patients and our community,” said Karen Ballen, M.D., UVA Health’s Chief of Hematology/Oncology and Medical Director of Stem Cell Transplant.
“At UVA Health, in the past year, all eligible patients for stem cell transplant were able to find a suitably matched donor.”
Patient Profiles and Treatment ApproachUVA’s Stem Cell Transplant Program was one of the main sites for the trial. Participants had leukemia, lymphoma or myelodysplastic syndrome and had been unable to find fully matched donors. They received a partially matched peripheral blood stem cell transplant and were given cyclophosphamide to prevent graft-versus-host disease.
Incidence of Graft-Versus-Host Disease with New TreatmentAmong the patients who received cyclophosphamide, only 10% developed moderate to severe or chronic graft-versus-host disease. This is about the same percentage as among patients who receive fully matched donations.
In a new scientific paper outlining their findings, the researchers describe the outcomes as “excellent” and call the addition of cyclophosphamide an “important advance.”
The researchers have published their results in The Journal of Clinical Oncology.
