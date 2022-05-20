Do Compression Garments Help Muscle Recovery After Exercise?

Advertisement

An international research team at the Tohoku University's Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering, performed a systematic review to assess whether compression garments assist with muscle recovery.Systematic reviews identify and synthesize data from all relevant studies, and sit at the highest level on the evidence-based medicine pyramid. The researcher's review used a generic inverse variance model, which adjusts the weight of individual studies according to sample size, to more accurately assess the effects of compression garments than previous meta-analyses.," said Dr. Négyesi.However, when we synthesized the data of all relevant studies, we found no effect of compression garments on strength recovery - even when factoring in exercise type and when and where the compression garment is applied.The authors think this is a perfect example of contradictory outcomes from individual studies and meta-analytical evidence.Therefore, scientists should be careful when drawing direct conclusions from the results of their studies. Rather, meta-analyses using the most appropriate models can provide more precise and reliable results.Overall, practitioners, athletes, coaches, and therapists should reconsider compression garments as a means of reducing the harmful effects of physical exercise on muscle strength and seek alternative methods.Source: Medindia