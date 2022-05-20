Exercise and Diet Make Way to Better Health During Menopause

Women's body fat increases during menopause transition can be reduced by paying special attention to good lifestyle habits such as physical activity and a healthy diet, reveals a study conducted in the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland. The findings are published in the journal Aging Cell.
Menopause - A midlife crisis
In the period of life before and after menopause, women tend to accumulate more fat in their bodies; the distribution of fat in the different regions of the body changes as well.
In addition to the total amount, the location of this adipose tissue also is meaningful to one's overall health, especially because mid-region fat has been shown to increase the risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
"Aging increases total body adipose tissue accumulation in both men and women, but it seems that menopause may accelerate these changes in women," says doctoral researcher Hanna-Kaarina Juppi.
Although several studies have been conducted on this issue, the role of menopause specifically in the changing fat distribution is still under debate. Since women typically live in the postmenopausal state for several decades, it is crucial to study these changes and understand their meaning to health.
Good lifestyle can keep up weight during menopause
In the current study, middle-aged women approaching menopause were followed for a maximum of 4 years over the menopausal transition. At the beginning and end of the study, women's body composition, mid-thigh adipose tissue area, and adipose-tissue-derived hormones from their blood were measured.
Information was collected also regarding the level of physical activity, diet, and the use of hormone therapy. Fat accumulation was investigated also at the muscle fiber level.
During the follow-ups, researchers found an increase in the fat mass over the entire body, with a notable increase in the waist area. Women who were more physically active and partook in a healthier diet during the study had lower fat mass. The use of hormone preparations was not associated with body fatness.
The results indicate that menopause affects body fat accumulation in women. Contrary to expectations, the increase in the amount of adipose tissue of our participants had only moderately negative effects on the hormones derived from the adipose tissue that reflect metabolic health.
Don't neglect your lifestyle after menopause. Always maintain a healthy lifestyle for your longevity and disease-free life.
Source: Medindia