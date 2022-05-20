Exercise and Diet Make Way to Better Health During Menopause

Advertisement

Good lifestyle can keep up weight during menopause

In addition to the total amount, the location of this adipose tissue also is meaningful to one's overall health, especially because mid-region fat has been shown to increase the risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.," says doctoral researcher Hanna-Kaarina Juppi.Although several studies have been conducted on this issue, the role of menopause specifically in the changing fat distribution is still under debate. Since women typically live in the postmenopausal state for several decades, it is crucial to study these changes and understand their meaning to health.In the current study, middle-aged women approaching menopause were followed for a maximum of 4 years over the menopausal transition. At the beginning and end of the study, women's body composition, mid-thigh adipose tissue area, and adipose-tissue-derived hormones from their blood were measured.Information was collected also regarding the level of physical activity, diet, and the use of hormone therapy. Fat accumulation was investigated also at the muscle fiber level.During the follow-ups, researchers found an increase in the fat mass over the entire body, with a notable increase in the waist area.. The use of hormone preparations was not associated with body fatness.The results indicate that menopause affects body fat accumulation in women. Contrary to expectations, the increase in the amount of adipose tissue of our participants had only moderately negative effects on the hormones derived from the adipose tissue that reflect metabolic health.Don't neglect your lifestyle after menopause. Always maintain a healthy lifestyle for your longevity and disease-free life.Source: Medindia