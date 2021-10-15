About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Do Genes Play a Role in How You Respond to Exercise?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Specific genes identified found to play an important role in your exercise outcomes
  • Each gene possesses alleles, and the allele type is responsible for how well your body reacts to exercise
  • Gene testing can help you choose exercises that are more effective, rather than generic exercises

Do Genes Play a Role in How You Respond to Exercise?

Yes, says a new study. Genes play a major role in how your body responds to exercise.

A number of specific genes that influence the outcomes of different kinds of physical activity have been identified in the study.

Advertisement


The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE and led by experts from the Cambridge Centre for Sport & Exercise Sciences at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in England, found that up to 72% of the difference between people in performance outcome following a specific exercise can be due to genetic differences.

The scientists analyzed results from 3,012 adults aged between 18-55 - who had not previously taken part in exercise training - to determine how our genes can affect three important types of physical exercise.
Advertisement

Muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, and anaerobic power are all key factors in shaping an individual's fitness, wellbeing, and quality of life, and all participants showed improvements following their exercise training, but to varying degrees, even when performing exactly the same exercise training.

By combining data from 24 separate studies, the researchers discovered that genetic differences are responsible for 72% of the variation in outcomes for people following identical exercises designed to improve muscle strength.

Meanwhile, genetic variations caused 44% of the differences seen following cardiovascular fitness exercises, measured through V̇O2max testing, and 10% of the differences in outcomes following exercises to improve anaerobic power, which is key for movement and agility.

The remaining variations are influenced by other factors such as diet and nutrition, recovery, and injuries.

Each gene possesses alleles, and the allele type can influence how effective that gene is. The researchers believe it is these alleles that cause people's bodies to respond differently to the same exercises.

In total, the study identified 13 genes, and associated alleles, as being responsible for how well the body reacts to cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, and anaerobic power exercises.

The researchers suggest that gene testing could allow exercises to be tailored so they are more effective for each individual, rather than generic exercise for all. This could benefit everyone from hospital patients undergoing rehabilitation to elite sportspeople.

Lead author Henry Chung, a Postgraduate Researcher at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: "We know that exercise is good for us, but we all improve at different rates, even when following identical training regimes. This means there are other factors at play.

"Our study found 13 genes that have a role in exercise outcomes, and we found that specific alleles contained within these genes are more suited to certain aspects of fitness.

For example, with repetition exercises designed to boost muscular strength, genetic differences explained 72% of the variation in outcomes between people following the same training.

"Because everyone's genetic make-up is different, our bodies respond slightly differently to the same exercises. Therefore, it should be possible to improve the effectiveness of an exercise regime by identifying someone's genotype and then tailoring a specific training program just for them.

"This could particularly benefit those who need to see improvements in a short period of time, such as hospital patients, or elite sportspeople, where marginal improvements could mean the difference between success and failure."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Can Menstrual Cycle Predict Heart Disease Risk?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Weaver Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Is It Safe to Exercise in Polluted Areas?
Is It Safe to Exercise in Polluted Areas?
Regular exercise, even performed in areas with air pollution, can reduce the risk of death from ......
Coffee Before Exercise Helps Burn Fat
Coffee Before Exercise Helps Burn Fat
Drinking strong coffee half an hour before exercising can increase fat-burning. Caffeine effects ......
Exercise in the Morning to Prevent Cancer
Exercise in the Morning to Prevent Cancer
Physical activity done in the morning around 8am -10am throughout lifetime can reduce cancer risk. ....
Exercise and Sports Guidelines for Heart Disease Patients
Exercise and Sports Guidelines for Heart Disease Patients
European Society of Cardiology recently launched the exercise and sports guidelines for people with ...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close