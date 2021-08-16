Regular exercise when performed even in polluted areas can reduce the risk of death from natural causes, reveals a new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).



"Habitual exercise reduces the risk of death regardless of exposure to air pollution, and air pollution generally increases the risk of death regardless of habitual exercise. Thus, habitual exercise should be promoted as a health improvement strategy, even for people residing in relatively polluted areas," writes Dr. Xiang Qian Lao, Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, SAR, China, with coauthors.

Is It Safe to Exercise in Polluted Areas?



They conducted a large study, over 15 years from 2001 to 2016, with 384 130 adults in Taiwan, seeking to understand the effects of regular exercise and long-term exposure to fine particle matter on the risk of death from natural causes.



‘Habitual exercise should be promoted as a health improvement strategy, even for people residing in relatively polluted areas.’





"We found that a high level of habitual exercise and a low level of exposure to air pollution was associated with lower risk of death from natural causes, whereas a low level of habitual exercise and a high level of exposure was associated with higher risk of death," write the authors.



This study adds to several other smaller studies conducted in the United States, Denmark and Hong Kong that found that regular exercise, even in polluted areas, is beneficial.



The authors say that "further studies in areas with more severe air pollution are required to examine the applicability of our findings. Our study reinforces the importance of air pollution mitigation, such as to reduce the harmful effects of air pollution and maximize the beneficial effects of regular exercise."



In a related commentary https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.211282, authors from the Sydney School of Public Health, The University of Sydney, Camperdown, Australia, argue that physical inactivity and air pollution should be considered as "syndemics" as together they influence behavior and health outcomes.



Recommendations for safe exercise in polluted areas, such as indoor exercise, and avoiding walking and biking on congested roads, can contribute to inequalities as people of lower socioeconomic status often lack these options.



"Risk reduction approaches that do not address the root causes of noncommunicable diseases could exacerbate health inequalities," write Drs. Ding and Elbarbary. "People should not be forced to choose between physical activity and air pollution."



"Both physical inactivity and air pollution have detrimental effects on health. Staying active should not be at the cost of compromised health from air pollution. Addressing both major public health issues through synergistic, upstream, system-level approaches would lead to long-term health benefits for humans and the planet," write the commentary authors.







Source: Eurekalert The researchers found that a higher level of regular exercise compared with inactivity was beneficial, even in polluted areas, although less exposure to pollution was better.write the authors.This study adds to several other smaller studies conducted in the United States, Denmark and Hong Kong that found that regular exercise, even in polluted areas, is beneficial.The authors say thatIn a related commentary https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.211282, authors from the Sydney School of Public Health, The University of Sydney, Camperdown, Australia, argue that physical inactivity and air pollution should be considered as "syndemics" as together they influence behavior and health outcomes.Recommendations for safe exercise in polluted areas, such as indoor exercise, and avoiding walking and biking on congested roads, can contribute to inequalities as people of lower socioeconomic status often lack these options.write Drs. Ding and Elbarbary.write the commentary authors.Source: Eurekalert They conducted a large study, over 15 years from 2001 to 2016, with 384 130 adults in Taiwan, seeking to understand the effects of regular exercise and long-term exposure to fine particle matter on the risk of death from natural causes.

Recommended Reading Coffee Before Exercise Helps Burn Fat Drinking strong coffee half an hour before exercising can increase fat-burning. Caffeine effects are more marked when exercise is done in the afternoon. READ MORE Exercise in the Morning to Prevent Cancer Physical activity done in the morning around 8am -10am throughout lifetime can reduce cancer risk. Researchers have found that time of the day of physical activity plays a crucial role in preventing the development of cancer risk. READ MORE Exercise and Sports Guidelines for Heart Disease Patients European Society of Cardiology recently launched the exercise and sports guidelines for people with all types of heart diseases. READ MORE Simple Exercise Tips to Stay Physically Active Amid COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 pandemic has made every one not only to work from home, but also exercise within their home. Check out these exercise tips to stay physically active amid the coronavirus outbreak. READ MORE Body Types and Befitting Workouts Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body. READ MORE Exercise It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis. READ MORE Exercise and Fitness Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results. READ MORE Exercise To Gain Weight Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight. READ MORE Exercises to Grow Taller An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller. READ MORE Fitness through Density Training Program Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass. READ MORE Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort. READ MORE Tips to Live Longer Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer READ MORE Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle. READ MORE