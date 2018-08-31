medindia
Diarrhea, Dengue Outbreak in Kerala After Floods: Health Ministry

by Iswarya on  August 31, 2018 at 10:08 AM Indian Health News
Cases of leptospirosis, acute diarrhea, and dengue are rising in flood-hit Kerala, and the Centre is strictly monitoring the condition, reports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda along with other ministry officials examined flood relief measures and said the Centre is coordinating with the state.

According to the ministry, the Centre will be sending 30 specialist doctors, 20 general duty medical officers and 40 Malayalam-speaking nurses who will be arriving in Kerala on Friday.

"Also, 12 public health teams, each comprising one public health specialist, a microbiologist, and one entomologist are being deployed to assist the state health department in various public health measures," it said.

The Centre has so far supplied 73 MT of essential emergency drugs. "As per the additional request received from Kerala, 58 items of essential drugs/consumables weighing about 120 MT, and 40 ultra-low volume (ULV) fogging machines are also being sent to the state," the Ministry said.

Source: IANS

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofis live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

