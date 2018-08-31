medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: New Guideline Released

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 31, 2018 at 10:45 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new international guideline has been developed to help physicians in diagnosing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) - a rare and often fatal lung disease whose cause is unknown.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: New Guideline Released
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: New Guideline Released

The 2018 clinical practice guideline was developed by experts representing four major respiratory societies--the American Thoracic Society (ATS), the European Respiratory Society (ERS), Japanese Respiratory Society (JRS) and the Latin American Thoracic Society (ALAT)--and published online and in the American Thoracic Society's Sept. 1 edition of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

IPF is the most common and deadly form of a group of more than 200 conditions known broadly as interstitial lung disease. Most often, IPF is diagnosed in adults over age 60 and more often in men than women. Symptoms include shortness of breath, a dry cough and low oxygen levels. The median survival is three to five years after the diagnosis.

"Because drugs may slow the progression of IPF, an early and accurate diagnosis is essential for prompt and appropriate treatment for this fatal disease," said Ganesh Raghu, MD, chair of the guideline committee and professor of medicine and director of the Center for Interstitial Lung Disease at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The 29-member guideline committee included international clinical and scientific experts and an IPF patient. The committee discussed the findings of all accumulated evidence pertinent to IPF, rated the strength of those findings using the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation) system and made recommendations.

"The approach used to develop the guidelines adhered strictly to the state-of-the-art Institute of Medicine Standards for Trustworthy Guidelines," said Kevin C. Wilson, MD, lead methodologist and project manager, as well as professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine. "This should provide the health care community with confidence that the recommendations are as unbiased and evidence-based as possible."

The 2018 guideline is an update of IPF diagnostic guidelines the four respiratory societies produced in 2011.

"The 2011 guideline provided the first evidence-based, formal criteria for diagnosis of IPF and allowed patients with a well-defined diagnosis of IPF to participate in numerous clinical studies and randomized controlled trials that enhanced our understanding of the disease," Dr. Raghu said. "However, it became clear that there were significant challenges in ascertaining the diagnosis per the 2011 criteria, and abundant evidence accumulated since then allowed the committee to refine the diagnostic criteria now."

Chief among the refinements included in the criteria is the use of four diagnostic categories based on high-resolution tomography (HRCT) of the lung: usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) pattern, probable UIP pattern, indeterminate pattern and alternative diagnosis.

The committee recommended the same terminology for both images produced using HRCT of the lung and microscopic analysis of biopsied tissue. Consistent categorization should facilitate multidisciplinary discussions (MDD) between a pulmonologist (and in some cases, a rheumatologist), radiologist and pathologist of a diagnosis, the committee wrote.

The committee made the following recommendations for diagnosing IPF in all adult patients with newly detected interstitial lung disease (ILD) of unknown cause:

For all patients, a detailed history should be taken of both medication use and environmental exposures and serological testing should be performed to exclude connective tissue disease as a potential cause of the ILD.

For patients with a HRCT pattern of probable UIP, indeterminate, or an alternative diagnosis, conditional recommendations were made for performing bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) and surgical lung biopsy (SLB); due to lack of evidence, no recommendation was made for or against performing transbronchial lung biopsy (TBBx) or lung cryobiopsy.

Conditional recommendation for MDD to aid in diagnosing IPF, particularly when the HRCT pattern has features of probable UIP pattern, indeterminate or alternative diagnosis.

In contrast, for patients with newly detected ILD who have a HRCT pattern of UIP, strong recommendations were made against performing SLB, TBBx and lung cryobiopsy; a conditional recommendation was made against performing BAL.

Strong recommendation against measurement of serum biomarkers for the sole purpose of distinguishing IPF from other ILDs.

"Our hope is that this new guideline will bridge the gap between the experienced IPF experts and general pulmonologists in making a prompt and accurate diagnosis of IPF for the individual unfortunately confronted with the disease," Dr. Raghu said. "This will allow patients to make well-informed decisions about treatment options and participation in clinical trials."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Do you find yourself out of breath and coughing a lot lately? Do you work in dust prone places? Well, then you might have pulmonary fibrosis.

Quiz on Cystic Fibrosis

Quiz on Cystic Fibrosis

How much do you know about the chronic, progressive, inherited, fatal disease called cystic fibrosis? Learn more about cystic fibrosis from this ...

Online Information for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis are Inaccurate

Online Information for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis are Inaccurate

The medical community needs to take a more active role in ensuring patients have access to accurate and up-to-date online medical information.

Guidelines on the Treatment Of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Revised

Guidelines on the Treatment Of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Revised

Recommendations for treatment of IPF are categorized on the basis of their necessity such as strong or conditional (weak) in the updated version of the guidelines.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Silicosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 Cenegermin-bkbj For Neurotrophic Keratitis

Cenegermin-bkbj For Neurotrophic Keratitis

Cenegermin-bkbj eye drops are used to treat moderate or severe disease of the cornea called ...

 Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive