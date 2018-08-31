medindia
Gold-plated Nanoparticles May Help Detect Cancer Early

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 31, 2018 at 10:59 AM
New low-cost finger prick blood test which utilizes gold-plated nanoparticles can help in early cancer detection. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.
Gold-plated Nanoparticles May Help Detect Cancer Early

The research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney used nanoparticles to latch on to the targeted microRNAs (miRNAs), even in ultralow levels, which enabled them to be easily extracted.

"We are detecting small molecules found in the blood which could also identify the type of cancer, while they are looking for rare cells that are responsible for the spread of cancer," said Justin Gooding, Professor from the varsity.

In the study, the team reported modifying gold-coated magnetic nanoparticles (Au@MNPs) with DNA to match the miRNA they wanted to detect.

Gooding said the nanoparticles are, in effect, dispersible electrodes. When circulated through the blood they capture the miRNA before a magnet is used to recapture the nanoparticles with the newly attached microRNA.

"Now we get more of the microRNA because the dispersible electrodes capture nearly everything in the sample," Professor Gooding said.

"Because the capture is so effective, we get higher sensitivities and can detect much lower limits.

"And since we bring them back to the electrode under a magnet, our response time is much faster," he noted.

Moreover, the new diagnostic technique costs less and is faster than traditional methods.

"Our method takes 30 minutes compared with almost 12 hours for quantitative polymerase chain reaction," Gooding said.

Gooding said he expects the technology to be available within three years, pending regulatory approvals.

Source: IANS

Related Links

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.

New Model Developed can Help Predict Progression of Colorectal Cancer

New Model Developed can Help Predict Progression of Colorectal Cancer

Patients with advanced colorectal cancer who are being treated with anti-EGFR therapies can help doctors predict personalized waiting time for progression.

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

