DEPLOY: Cutting-Edge AI Tool to Combat Brain Tumors

Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) have developed a new AI tool DEPLOY that quickly and accurately classifies brain tumors. Dr. Danh-Tai Hoang emphasizes that precise diagnosis and categorization of tumors are crucial for effective patient treatment. () “The current gold standard for identifying different kinds of brain tumors is DNA methylation-based profiling,” Dr Hoang said.
‘DEPLOY, the new #AI tool, predicts DNA methylation and classifies #braintumors into 10 major subtypes. #artificialintelligence #braincancer’“DNA methylation acts like a switch to control gene activity, and which genes are turned on or off.
“But the time it takes to do this kind of testing can be a major drawback, often requiring several weeks or more when patients might be relying on quick decisions on therapies.
“There’s also a lack of availability of these tests in nearly all hospitals worldwide.”
DEPLOY Utilizes Histopathology Images to Classify Brain TumorsDEPLOY draws on microscopic pictures of a patient’s tissue called histopathology images.
The model was trained and validated on large datasets of approximately 4,000 patients from across the US and Europe.
“Furthermore, when given a subset of 309 particularly difficult to classify samples, DEPLOY was able to provide a diagnosis that was more clinically relevant than what was initially provided by pathologists.
The researchers believe DEPLOY could eventually be used to help classify other types of cancer as well.
