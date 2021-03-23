Delhi Reduces Legal Drinking Age from 25 to 21

Sisodia said that because some city areas are over-served and clothes under-served, it has opened gates for liquor mafia. He added,The new excise policy is estimated to increase revenue by 20% compared to the current growth of 5%. Sisodia said the new policy aims to improve revenue and liquor-buying experience by distributing liquor equitably and making good quality liquor available in the market.Liquor shops in Delhi will now be allowed to open only if they are set up in a space of 500 sq ft, the windows don't face the road and if liquor rates will be as per market trends.In addition, a system of "age-gating" will be introduced wherein people below 21 years won't be allowed to enter any restaurant, pub or club that serves liquor, by themselves.said Sisodia.He added that suggestions to abolish the licence recommendation system for the hospitality and restaurant sector have been submitted and strict action will be taken to ensure that there is no tax evasion.A proper policy document is yet to be drafted and notified. Sisodia said the process would take about three months, after which the new rules will be implemented.Source: Medindia