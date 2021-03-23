by Anjanee Sharma on  March 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM General Health News
Delhi Reduces Legal Drinking Age from 25 to 21
On Monday, the Delhi government announced that it will reduce the legal drinking age from 25 years to 21 years. The government also said that it will close all government liquor stores.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, said, "The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital."

At present, 60 per cent liquor shops in Delhi are run by the government. He said the existing liquor shops will be relocated.


Sisodia said that because some city areas are over-served and clothes under-served, it has opened gates for liquor mafia. He added, "The new excise policy was approved by the Cabinet today on the basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers."

The new excise policy is estimated to increase revenue by 20% compared to the current growth of 5%. Sisodia said the new policy aims to improve revenue and liquor-buying experience by distributing liquor equitably and making good quality liquor available in the market.

Liquor shops in Delhi will now be allowed to open only if they are set up in a space of 500 sq ft, the windows don't face the road and if liquor rates will be as per market trends.

In addition, a system of "age-gating" will be introduced wherein people below 21 years won't be allowed to enter any restaurant, pub or club that serves liquor, by themselves.

"We will also introduce the age-gating system wherein those below 21 are not allowed entry to any liquor serving outlet alone. They will be allowed entry if they are accompanied by their parents or others who are 21 years and above," said Sisodia.

He added that suggestions to abolish the licence recommendation system for the hospitality and restaurant sector have been submitted and strict action will be taken to ensure that there is no tax evasion.

A proper policy document is yet to be drafted and notified. Sisodia said the process would take about three months, after which the new rules will be implemented.



