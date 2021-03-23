Strategies for Safer Air Travel During the Pandemic

Nathan Lo, senior author, said,The computer simulation model makes forecasts about how many people are likely to be infected in a day, how long they are likely to be infectious and how likely different types of tests are to detect infectious people.The study simulated 100,000 travelers infected on any given day before, during and after their trips, who were tested pre-travel and quarantined post-travel plus-testing strategies.Lo explained.Findings revealed that both PCR-based testing three days prior to departure and rapid testing at the airport decreased the number of infectious travelers by nearly 90%.Imposing a five-day quarantine, that would be lifted only after a negative PCR test, decreased the number of "infectious days" (the days that travelers would be able to spread the virus) by two-thirds. A five-day quarantine was found to be as effective as a 10- or 14-day quarantine and more likely to be enforceable.Quarantine had an extra benefit as it would catch infected people who tested negative before departure. It would stop people who test negative at the early stages of infection and only test positive several days later from spreading the virus after they arrive at their destination.Mathew Kiang, first author, said that rapid tests are a quick and easy alternative for travelers, while PCR tests require them to make an additional trip to get tested a few days before departure.he added.Lo said.Source: Medindia