COVID-19 Outbreak: Smart 5 Ways to Keep Employees More Happy and Productive

Not everything you hear or read will be true. Look to trusted, reliable sources, like your company's intranet or leadership communications, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or your local health authorities. Be mindful of how much time you and your family are spending on media coverage. It could be upsetting to you or one of your loved ones, and a lot of the content being published is not new news. Check the news once or twice a day and avoid it upon waking up or right before bed.Draw upon your past experiences to see if you have anything applicable to your present situation. Have you previously gone through a crisis and handled it well? Did you write press releases in a previous job? Are you a calming presence? An all-hands-on-deck situation doesn't have to be chaotic.It can be challenging to keep a healthy mindset in the workplace or at home, but these strategies can help.Tebaldi said. Offering up skills to your team can help with feeling engaged and accomplished in a time of crisis.Tebaldi shared,In addition to making sure that individuals are taking care of themselves, Tebaldi suggested that having clear, concise communications in the workplace and beyond is important in keeping anxiety levels lower in these uncertain times.she said.In situations of panic or breaking news, it's easy to join the conversation. However, a lot of corporations have social media policies in place that make you, as an employee, a representative of the company you work for.Be mindful of what you're sharing with your digital social circles and be aware of what your company's social media policy is. Social media platforms are your digital footprint—it's nearly impossible to erase your tracks, even if you hide or delete content.If a colleague has been given a health advisory or has to self-quarantine, ask how you can help them. With the current recommendations for social distancing, Tebaldi suggested,Reach out to your human resources department about what EAP services may be available at your company. They offer confidential and anonymous services to help keep employees feeling mentally healthy.Tebaldi advocates that support for one another in the workplace, even if it has become a remote work environment, is essential.Work can be stressful by itself—emotionally and mentally supporting each other can help lessen additional strain in times of crisis.Source: Newswise