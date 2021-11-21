About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Dead Man Found Alive in Mortuary Freezer

by Colleen Fleiss on November 21, 2021 at 7:18 PM
Dead Man Found Alive in Mortuary Freezer

A 40-year-old dead man comes back to life after spending 7 hours in a mortuary freezer. According to reports, Srikesh Kumar, an electrician, was hit by a speeding motorbike following which he was taken to the district hospital on Thursday night. The doctors had declared him dead.

The following day, the hospital staff put the body in the freezer.

Nearly seven hours later, when a 'panchnama' or document, signed by family members after identifying the body and agreeing to an autopsy - was to be filed by the police, Kumar's sister-in-law Madhu Bala noticed that he was showing signs of movement.

In a video that went viral, Bala can be heard saying: "He's not at all dead. How did this happen? Look, he wants to say something, he is breathing."
Singh said it was one of those "rarest of rare cases... We can't call it negligence".

Kumar is now undergoing treatment at a health centre in Meerut where his condition has improved.

According to his sister-in-law, "he is yet to regain consciousness".

"We will lodge a complaint against the doctors for negligence as they almost killed Srikesh by putting him in a freezer," she added.

Source: IANS
