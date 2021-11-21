Dead Man Found Alive in Mortuary Freezer

Advertisement

In a video that went viral, Bala can be heard saying: "He's not at all dead. How did this happen? Look, he wants to say something, he is breathing."Singh said it was one of those "rarest of rare cases... We can't call it negligence".Kumar is now undergoing treatment at a health centre in Meerut where his condition has improved.According to his sister-in-law, "he is yet to regain consciousness"."We will lodge a complaint against the doctors for negligence as they almost killed Srikesh by putting him in a freezer," she added.Source: IANS