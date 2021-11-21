About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New Feature 'Know Your Vaccination Status' Enabled on CoWIN Platform

by Colleen Fleiss on November 21, 2021 at 7:12 PM
New Feature 'Know Your Vaccination Status' Enabled on CoWIN Platform

On the CoWIN digital platform a new feature 'Know Your Vaccination Status' has been enabled. The new feature helps to verify a citizen's vaccination status.

The service is being built to help citizens who may not have the vaccine certificate available in digital or paper form for availing a requested service and can support the service provider to verify the vaccination status of the citizen, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, "Now flaunt your vaccine badge! Share your vaccination status with your friends & family through CoWIN portal with 2 easy steps of Enter Your name and mobile and OTP."

The feature will not reveal the verifying person's protected health data.

The service may be enabled via open APIs (Application Programming Interface) or No-code webpage integration that Co-WIN has created for private and government service providers to retrieve a person's vaccination status with the responses -- not vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated.
To avail the service on Co-WIN, the users have to click on "Know Your Vaccination Status service" tab and they will be directed to another web page. The service provider has to submit the beneficiary's full name and mobile number registered on Co-WIN. The Co-WIN will validate the details as per the authorisation permission and an OTP will be sent to the beneficiary's registered mobile number. On successful mobile OTP authentication, Co-WIN will share back the vaccination status with vaccination event details and demographics.

The individual could also share graphics on social media of their vaccination status.

Source: IANS
