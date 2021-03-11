About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid-19 Pandemic: Solitude Proved to Be Beneficial for Many

by Hannah Joy on November 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Covid-19 Pandemic: Solitude Proved to Be Beneficial for Many

Being alone during Covid-19 pandemic has led to positive effects on mental health and well-being across all ages, reveals a new research.

The study of more than 2,000 teenagers and adults, published in Frontiers in Psychology, found that most people experienced benefits from solitude during the early days of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement


About 43 percent said that solitude involved activities and experiences of competence - time spent on skills-building and activities. Autonomy-self-connection and reliance on self was a major feature particularly for adults.

"Our paper shows that aspects of solitude, a positive way of describing being alone, is recognized across all ages as providing benefits for our well-being," said lead author Dr Netta Weinstein, Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Reading.
Advertisement

"It also suggests that certain experiences of solitude are learned or valued increasingly with age, having an effect to reduce the impact of negative elements of loneliness and generally boosting well-being. Equally, it suggests that casual inferences about loneliness based on age and stage miss the reality of our nuanced lived experiences," Weinstein added.

However, the study also showed that working age adults recorded the most negative experiences with more participants mentioning disrupted well-being (35.6 percent vs 29.4 percent in adolescents and 23.7 percent in older adults) and negative mood (44 percent vs 27.8 percent in adolescents and 24.5 percent in older adults).

Experiences of alienation, or the cost of not interacting with friends, were twice as frequent among adolescents (14.8 percent) as when compared to adults (7 percent) with older adults mentioning it most infrequently (2.3 percent).

"Seeing working age adults experience disrupted well-being and negative mood may in fact be related to the pandemic reducing our ability to find peaceful solitude. As we all adjusted to a 'new normal', many working adults found that usual moments of being alone, whether on their commute or during a work break were disrupted. Even for the most ardent of extroverts, these small windows of peace shows the important role of time alone for our mental health," Weinstein said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Banning Abortion can Boost Maternal Mortality by Double-Digi...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Aged Care During Pandemic
Aged Care During Pandemic
AMA called for every residential aged care home in Australia to be urgently and comprehensively ......
Parents State Pandemic Has Worsened Teen Mental Health
Parents State Pandemic Has Worsened Teen Mental Health
According to a national poll, almost 50% of US parents report a new or worsening mental health ......
Positive Effect of Trees on Mental Health
Positive Effect of Trees on Mental Health
Study shows that more number of street trees around the home may reduce the risk of depression in .....
COVID-19 Takes a Serious Hit on Mental Health, WHO
COVID-19 Takes a Serious Hit on Mental Health, WHO
The global Covid-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of millions of people worldwide. Mental ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close