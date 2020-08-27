Aged Care During Pandemic

‘AMA called for every residential aged care home in Australia to be urgently and comprehensively assessed for its ability to safely care for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.’

The AMA's fourth submission to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety is available at https://ama.com.au/submission/ama-submission-royal-commission-aged-care-quality-and-safety-impact-covid-19-aged-careBackgroundThe AMA has now made seven submissions to the Aged Care Royal Commission, and has appeared three times at hearings.This submission has been informed directly by AMA members who work in aged care who have witnessed daily the developments and impacts of COVID-19 on aged care.In previous submissions to the Royal Commission, the AMA has called for mandatory minimum staff-to-resident ratios and 24/7 availability of registered nurses in residential aged care facilities.The AMA has also consistently called for improved training of aged care staff, including training in infection prevention and control. This includes calling for a mandatory minimum qualification for personal care attendants.In the first quarter of 2020, personal care and clinical care (which includes infection control requirements) was the most frequently not met Aged Care Quality Standard. All of these issues were identified in the Royal Commission's interim report in October 2019 - long before the pandemic began in Australia.Source: Medindia