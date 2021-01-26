by Anjanee Sharma on  January 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Positive Effect of Trees on Mental Health
The type of environment one lives in influences one's mental health. Prior studies show that urban green space has a positive benefit on people experiencing mental illness. However, since most of these studies used self-report measures, it is difficult to compare the results and generalize the conclusions due to their subjective nature.

A German research team conducted a similar study by adding an objective indicator - prescriptions of antidepressants. They aimed to find out if street trees dotting the neighborhood sidewalks could positively influence mental health.

They focused on the number, type, and proximity of street trees to home and how these correlated to the number of antidepressants prescribed.

Data from almost 10,000 Leipzig inhabitants were analyzed. Along with this, data on the number and species of street trees was also used. Other factors that are known to be associated with depression, such as employment, gender, age, and body weight, were also controlled.

Findings showed that more trees immediately around the home (less than 100 meters) was associated with a reduced risk of being prescribed antidepressant medication.

Deprived groups were found to be at the greatest risk for being prescribed antidepressants in Germany. Researchers suggest that more street trees in cities can serve as a nature-based solution for improving one's mental health for such groups. Along with this, the 'gap' in health inequality between economically different social groups can also be reduced with street trees' help.

There was no association found between tree types and risk of depression.

Dr. Melissa Marselle, lead author, says "Our finding suggests that street trees - a small scale, publicly accessible form of urban green space - can help close the gap in health inequalities between economically different social groups. This is good news because street trees are relatively easy to achieve, and their number can be increased without much planning effort."

Marselle hopes that the research will prompt local councils to plant street trees in urban areas equally to ensure that socially disadvantaged individuals have equal access to receive its health benefits.

"Importantly, most planning guidance for urban greenspace is often based on purposeful visits for recreation," adds Dr. Diana Bowler, data analyst. "Our study shows that everyday nature close to home - the biodiversity you see out of the window or when walking or driving to work, school, or shopping - is important for mental health, especially now in times of the COVID-19 lock-downs."

Senior author Prof Aletta Bonn explains that adding street trees in residential urban areas will promote mental health and contribute to climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation. She adds "To create these synergy effects, you don't even need expensive large-scale parks: more trees along the streets will do the trick. And that's a relatively inexpensive measure."

"This scientific contribution can be a foundation for city planners to save and, possibly, improve the life quality for inhabitants. Therefore, this aspect should be taken into account when city areas are recreated and planned." adds Prof Toralf Kirsten from Leipzig University.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Brazilian Native Fruit Trees Have Anti-inflammatory and Antioxidant Properties
Five fruit trees native to Brazil's Atlantic Rainforest were found to have powerful anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and bioactive properties.
READ MORE
Environmental Birth Defects
Birth defects caused due to environmental teratogens like drugs, microorganisms or exposure to radiation are called as environmental birth defects.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis