Parents State Pandemic Has Worsened Teen Mental Health

Findings revealed that 1 in 3 teen girls and 1 in 5 teen boys had experienced new or worsening anxiety. Parents of teen girls were more likely than teen boys' parents to report a new onset or worsening of depression/sadness (31% vs 18%) and anxiety/worry (36% vs 19%) in their child.
Similarly, parents also reported negative changes in their teen's sleep (24% for girls vs. 21% for boys), withdrawing from family (14% vs. 13%), and aggressive behavior (8% vs. 9%). Additionally, 3 in 4 parents say that COVID-19 has adversely impacted teens' social interactions.
Gary L. Freed, poll co-director, states, "Just as young people are at the age of being biologically primed to seek independence from their families, COVID-19 precautions have kept them at home."
"Pandemic-related lifestyle changes have wreaked havoc on teens' lives, with many experiencing disruptions to their normal routines. Our poll suggests that pandemic-era changes may have had a significant mental health impact for some teenagers,"
he adds.
He explains that isolation during the pandemic might have been triggering new problems for some teens, but it might have exacerbated existing emotional health issues for others.
Parents also reported that their kids seemed hardest hit by changes in social interactions, with 3 in 4 reporting a negative impact on their teen's connections to friends. Teens have been texting (64%), using social media (56%), online gaming (43%), and talking on the phone (35%) every day or almost every day. While teens have also been getting together in person with friends daily or almost every day, indoors (9%) or outdoors (6%).
Freed adds that peer groups and social interactions are a critical part of development during adolescence which has been limited during the pandemic, so many teens may feel frustrated, anxious, and disconnected.
"Parents play a critical role in helping their teens cope with the stress of the pandemic,"
Freed says. "There are strategies parents can engage to help, whether or not their teen is showing signs of problems. One of the most important things for parents to do is keep lines of communication open; ask their teen how they are doing and create the space for them to speak honestly so they can provide help when needed."
Some tried and tested strategies used by parents are:
1. Relaxing family rules
2. Talking to an expert
3. Trying a Web-based program
4. Keeping communication open but also giving space
5. Encouraging sleep hygiene
Source: Eurekalert