Parents State Pandemic Has Worsened Teen Mental Health

Similarly, parents also reported negative changes in their teen's sleep (24% for girls vs. 21% for boys), withdrawing from family (14% vs. 13%), and aggressive behavior (8% vs. 9%). Additionally, 3 in 4 parents say that COVID-19 has adversely impacted teens' social interactions.Gary L. Freed, poll co-director, states,he adds.He explains that isolation during the pandemic might have been triggering new problems for some teens, but it might have exacerbated existing emotional health issues for others.Parents also reported that their kids seemed hardest hit by changes in social interactions, with 3 in 4 reporting a negative impact on their teen's connections to friends. Teens have been texting (64%), using social media (56%), online gaming (43%), and talking on the phone (35%) every day or almost every day. While teens have also been getting together in person with friends daily or almost every day, indoors (9%) or outdoors (6%).Freed adds that peer groups and social interactions are a critical part of development during adolescence which has been limited during the pandemic, so many teens may feel frustrated, anxious, and disconnected.Freed says.Some tried and tested strategies used by parents are:1. Relaxing family rules2. Talking to an expert3. Trying a Web-based program4. Keeping communication open but also giving space5. Encouraging sleep hygieneSource: Eurekalert