Men Have A 60% Higher Risk of Death Than Women

Dr. Yu-Tzu Wu and co-authors state that though prior studies have studied the impact of behavioral, social, and biological factors on sex differences in mortality, only a few have investigated potential variation across countries.The authors explain that different cultural traditions, historical contexts, and economic and societal development can influence gender experiences in different countries, resulting in variations in men and women's health status.they add.The authors further add that the heterogeneity of sex differences in mortality across countries may indicate the substantial impact of gender on healthy aging, and the crucial role of smoking may also vary across different populations.The researchers recommend public health policies to account for sex- and gender-based differences and the influence of social and cultural factors on health.Source: Medindia