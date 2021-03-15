by Anjanee Sharma on  March 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM General Health News
Men Have A 60% Higher Risk of Death Than Women
Research involving people from 28 countries reveals that men aged 50 and plus have a 60% greater death risk than women; however, this gap varied across countries.

Researchers believe that this could be explained by men's heavier rates of smoking and heart disease.

The study analyzed socioeconomic, lifestyle, health, and social factors of over 179,000 people from 28 countries, 55% of which were women.


Dr. Yu-Tzu Wu and co-authors state that though prior studies have studied the impact of behavioral, social, and biological factors on sex differences in mortality, only a few have investigated potential variation across countries.

The authors explain that different cultural traditions, historical contexts, and economic and societal development can influence gender experiences in different countries, resulting in variations in men and women's health status.

"The effects of sex on mortality should include not only physiologic variation between men and women but also the social construct of gender, which differs across societies. In particular, the large variation across countries may imply a greater effect of gender than sex. Although the biology of the sexes is consistent across populations, variation in cultural, societal, and historical contexts can lead to different life experiences of men and women and variation in the mortality gap across countries," they add.

The authors further add that the heterogeneity of sex differences in mortality across countries may indicate the substantial impact of gender on healthy aging, and the crucial role of smoking may also vary across different populations.

The researchers recommend public health policies to account for sex- and gender-based differences and the influence of social and cultural factors on health.



Source: Medindia

