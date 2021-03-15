Psychotropic Drug prescriptions increase During Pandemic

Nursing home residents in Ontario, Canada, found increased prescribing of psychotropic drugs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which persisted through September 2020.



Although absolute increases in prescribing were small, they were disproportionate to expected secular prescribing trends from April 2018 to February 2020, and they were distinct from observed prescribing changes for other drugs during the pandemic.



The study was done by authors Nathan M. Stall, M.D., of Sinai Health and the University Health Network in Toronto.



‘Psychotropic drug prescriptions found to raise during COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.’

