Under the National Adolescent Health Programme, Himachal Pradesh is now providing consultation and treatment for various physical and mental disorders of the youth.

Specialized Teen Health Center: Himachal Pradesh Takes the Initiative

Consultation and treatment are being provided to young juveniles in all regional and zonal hospitals through counseling, state National Health Mission Director Manmohan Sharma said in a statement.He said adolescents were coming daily at the Kishor Mitra Health Centers for consultation and treatment of de-addiction and other sexual disorders.According to him, consultations in all juvenile-related health centers are being provided on issues like nutrition, puberty, reproduction transmitted infections and prevention of sexually transmitted infections and delays in birth control and childbirth.Iron-folic acid and albendazole tablets, sanitary napkins, contraceptives, and essential medicines are also being provided.Awareness activities are organized during the rural health and nutrition day on the appropriate age of marriage and adverse health consequences of teenage pregnancy.Health education sessions are organized in schools and communities.To make these clinics adolescent-friendly, the state government has named them Youth Consultation Centres.Source: IANS