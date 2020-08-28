COVID-19 Takes a Serious Hit on Mental Health, WHO

‘The lack of social interaction due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions has had a profound negative effect on the mental health of the people. Those in facilities like are homes and psychiatric institutions are affected more severely.’ Read More..

He added that mental health professionals have themselves been infected with the virus, and some mental health facilities have been closed to be converted into treatment facilities for people with Covid-19.He recalled that mental health was already "a neglected health issue" globally before the pandemic, with close to one billion people living with a mental disorder.Yet relatively few people have access to quality mental health services.Tedros noted.He declared that for this year's World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10, the WHO, together with its partner organizations, United for Global Mental Health and the World Federation for Mental Health, would call for a massive scale-up in investments in mental health.Source: IANS