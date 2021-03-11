About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is Alcohol Really Good for Health?

by Hannah Joy on November 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM
Font : A-A+

Is Alcohol Really Good for Health?

Low to moderate alcohol consumption can be al the more dangerous to health, reveals a new study.

The new study was published in PLOS Medicine by Ulrich John of University Medicine Greifswald, Germany, and colleagues.

Advertisement


Previous studies have suggested that people who abstain from alcohol have a higher mortality rate than those who drink low to moderate amounts of alcohol.

In the new study, researchers used data on a random sample of 4,028 German adults who had participated in a standardized interview conducted between 1996 and 1997, when participants were 18 to 64 years old.
Advertisement

Baseline data were available on alcohol drinking in the 12 months prior to the interview, as well as other information on health, alcohol and drug use. Mortality data were available from follow-up 20 years later.

Among the study participants, 447 (11.10%) had not drunk any alcohol in the 12 months prior to the baseline interview. Of these abstainers, 405 (90.60%) were former alcohol consumers and 322 (72.04%) had one or more other risk factor for higher mortality rates, including a former alcohol-use disorder or risky alcohol consumption (35.40%), daily smoking (50.00%), or fair to poor self-rated health (10.51%).

The 125 alcohol abstinent persons without these risk factors did not show a statistically significantly difference in total, cardiovascular or cancer mortality compared to low to moderate alcohol consumers, and those who had stayed alcohol abstinent throughout their life had a hazard ratio of 1.64 (95% CI 0.72-3.77) compared to low to moderate alcohol consumers after adjustment for age, sex and tobacco smoking.

"The results support the view that people in the general population who currently are abstinent from alcohol do not necessarily have a shorter survival time than the population with low to moderate alcohol consumption," the authors say.

"The findings speak against recommendations to drink alcohol for health reasons."

John adds, "It has long been assumed that low to moderate alcohol consumption might have positive effects on health based on the finding that alcohol abstainers seemed to die earlier than low to moderate drinkers. We found that the majority of the abstainers had alcohol or drug problems, risky alcohol consumption, daily tobacco smoking or fair to poor health in their history, i.e., factors that predict early death."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Covid-19 Pandemic: Solitude Proved to Be Beneficial for Many
Biologics Common Therapy for Kids With Systemic JIA >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease 

Recommended Reading
'One Day at a Time' Approach for Recovering Alcoholics
'One Day at a Time' Approach for Recovering Alcoholics
Brain study by Yale university researchers reveal why the 'one day at a time' approach for ......
Alcohol-Free Wine 'Good' for Your Heart
Alcohol-Free Wine 'Good' for Your Heart
Alcohol-free wine could be as good as red wine for your heart. Read on to know more about ......
US Reports 15 Cases Of Poisoning From Ingesting Alcohol-Based Sanitizers
US Reports 15 Cases Of Poisoning From Ingesting Alcohol-Based Sanitizers
In the US, 15 cases of poisoning from ingesting alcohol-based sanitizers were reported. The 15 ......
Aspiring Parents Should Avoid Drinking Alcohol
Aspiring Parents Should Avoid Drinking Alcohol
Aspiring parents should avoid drinking alcohol ahead of conception to protect against congenital ......
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you....
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world....
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease....
Alcoholism
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and ...
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensa...
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Drug Detox
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less ...
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alco...
PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease
PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease
Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close