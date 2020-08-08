by Colleen Fleiss on  August 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

US Reports 15 Cases Of Poisoning From Ingesting Alcohol-Based Sanitizers
Fifteen cases of methanol poisoning due to ingesting alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been reported by The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The 15 cases, including four deaths, were reported in the states of Arizona and New Mexico from May through June 30, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday citing the CDC as saying.

Among the four victims, three had seizures when they were hospitalized, while three others lost their eyesight following their treatment, according to the CDC.


Washing and disinfecting hands can effectively help curb the spread of COVID-19, while ingesting a hand sanitizer cannot, said the CDC, adding that why the patients drank hand sanitizers remains unclear.

Similarly in April, accidental poisonings from disinfectants were on the rise after President Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectants could help curb the coronavirus spread.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Hand Sanitizers - Interesting Facts You Must Know
Hand sanitizer is a gel that contains alcohol, which kills the germs and thus, protecting us against the onset of infections. Hand sanitizers are easy to use, and portable. Read this article to know more about the advantages, dangers and the correct ...
READ MORE
Hand Sanitizers in Classrooms Do Not Improve Kids' Attendance
A study reveals that installing alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers in the classrooms does not lead to reductions in the rate of school absences in children.
READ MORE
Substandard Hand Sanitizers Easily Available on Market
The general public are usually unaware that substandard hand sanitizers cannot ensure disinfection and are not fit for use amid the pandemic. New research described the extent of problem.
READ MORE
Alcohol is the Key Ingredient in Hand Sanitizers to Fight Corona
Hand sanitizer is in high demand recently. Biologist Jeffrey Gardner explains why alcohol is a key ingredient in hand sanitizer, and why he doesn't recommend making own supply at home.
READ MORE
Organophosphorus Poisoning
Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessible, thus they are a commonly associated with suicides and accidental poisoning.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Organophosphorus PoisoningPoisoning