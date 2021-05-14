COVID-19 Infection Control in Dental Offices

‘Infection-control science works by identifying the source of microbial transmission in dental offices.’

The results of the study exhibit the risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens from aerosolized saliva in dental operatories is moderately low and current infection control practices were adequate to protect dentists and patients in the dental office."Understanding the sources of microbial load in aerosols is important, not only for infection control in dental operatories during the COVID pandemic, but also to inform best practices in aerosol reduction, mitigation and abatement in the long term." said JDR Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Jakubovics, Newcastle University, England.So identify the source of microbial infection in dental offices for infection control and to reduce aerosol for a longer period during practice in the COVID-19 pandemic.Source: Eurekalert