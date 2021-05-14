by Dr Jayashree on  May 14, 2021 at 6:26 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Infection Control in Dental Offices
SARS-CoV-2 transmission in dental offices needs to be understand for powerful infection control in the COVID-19 pandemic.

To expand this view, researchers at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Division of Periodontology, Columbus, USA conducted the study "Sources of SARS-CoV-2 and Other Microorganisms in Dental Aerosols," published in the Journal of Dental Research (JDR) .

The study quantified microbiota present in aerosols and collected precipitate from the operator and assistant's face shield, the patient's chest and an area 6-feet distant from the site of operation during treatment of 28 patients. .


The results of the study exhibit the risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens from aerosolized saliva in dental operatories is moderately low and current infection control practices were adequate to protect dentists and patients in the dental office.

"Understanding the sources of microbial load in aerosols is important, not only for infection control in dental operatories during the COVID pandemic, but also to inform best practices in aerosol reduction, mitigation and abatement in the long term." said JDR Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Jakubovics, Newcastle University, England.

So identify the source of microbial infection in dental offices for infection control and to reduce aerosol for a longer period during practice in the COVID-19 pandemic.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Follow Covid-19 Guidelines to Control Pandemic
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urged the people across the state to follow the Covid-induced guidelines strictly to control the pandemic. Also, said that people should wear mask, maintain social distancing and hygiene.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Healthcare Professional Revenue Falls Nearly 50% Across Nation
COVID-19 pandemic: In the Northeast, the region hit hardest at that time by the pandemic, professionals experienced particularly sharp drops in utilization (80 percent) and revenue (79 percent) in April 2020.
READ MORE
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Simple oral hygiene measures could reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission from the mouth to the lungs and help prevent instances of COVID-19.
READ MORE
Hospital Acquired Infections
Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a hospital setting. HAI can be life-threatening and need to be promptly diagnosed and treated. Major causes are bacteria, with fungi and viruses playing a ...
READ MORE
Dental Care during Pregnancy
Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good care of your teeth while you are pregnant.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.
READ MORE
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.
READ MORE
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.
READ MORE
Toothache
Toothache or pain in the tooth is one of the most dreaded and bothersome symptom and those who have had it at any time in life can never forget the awful feeling.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Tooth DecayTooth DiscolorationTeeth ChartFluDental Check-UpRoot Canal TreatmentToothacheQuiz on Dental CareDental Care during PregnancyHospital Acquired Infections