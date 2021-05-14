Stop Diseased Dental Implants With Expert Immune Cells

Peri-implantitis is condition where tissue and bone around dental implants becomes infected lead to progressive bone loss, bleeding, pus and eventual loss of the dental implants. There is no conventional method to avert this condition and predict their prognosis.



Patients who were at low risk for periodontal disease showed more immune cells that were highly adept at controlling bacterial infections, said Yu Leo Lei, senior author and assistant professor of dentistry.



To address this issue, team led by the University of Michigan School of Dentistry developed a machine learning algorithm, FARDEEP (Fast and Robust Deconvolution of Expression Profiles) - a form of artificial intelligence to find out competent patient for regenerative outcomes after surgical treatments of peri-implantitis.



'Adroit Immune cells forecast Diseased Dental Implants.'





In designing the algorithm more emphasis is given to identify the immune cell types capable of wound healing and tissue repair for microbial control correlate with superior clinical outcome.



Though FARDEEP decides the personalized old implant replacement option for regenerative therapy for peri-implantitis, more human clinical trials are required to be used by clinicians.







