Association between cognitive and behavioral outcomes and head impacts have been measured among youth tackle football players as per a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. Sport athletes with repetitive head impacts have been always contributed to neurocognitive and behavioral difficulties.

It was found that head impacts were not associated with measured cognitive and behavioral outcomes. This suggests that other factors including premorbid medical conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, and depression are to be explored more often than cumulative impact.



Source: Medindia

To further explore this aspect, the team evaluated 70 male football players among the age group 9 to 12 years, over four seasons of play from July 2016 to January 2020.