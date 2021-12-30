About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Optimal Gestational Weight Gain to Eliminate Risks for Infants

by Karishma Abhishek on December 30, 2021 at 11:58 PM
Optimal ranges of gestational weight gain (GWG) that are associated with reduced risks of infant illness and death have been identified by a study at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, China, published in the JAMA Network Open.

As the link between GWG and infant mortality is unclear, the team analyzed birth and infant death data for 15.8 million mother-infant pairs in the United States to validate the study outcome.

It was found that inadequate GWG and weight loss were linked with heightened risks among different BMI categories. However, the impact was the least among obese women. This states that extreme GWG ranges increase the risks of morbidity and mortality for infants.

The study thereby states that weight maintenance or weight loss should not be used as routine guidelines.

