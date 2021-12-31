Advancements in Stem Cell Science Through Space-based Technologies

Stem cell science and medicine including disease models and 3D printing capabilities are being advanced by leveraging space-based technologies as identified by scientists at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, published in the peer-review journal Stem Cell Reports.
The study highlights the key opportunities discussed during the 2020 Biomanufacturing in Space Symposium to expand the manufacture of stem cells in space.
Moreover, the team has found that microgravity has the potential to contribute to life-saving advances on Earth by facilitating the rapid mass production of stem cells.
In addition, the team found that once the body is exposed to low-gravity conditions for extended periods, it experiences accelerated bone loss and aging. Hence, developing accelerated aging process-related disease models may aid in a better understanding of the aging mechanisms.
"While we are still in the exploratory phase of some of this research, this is no longer in the realm of science fiction. Within the next five years, we may see a scenario where we find cells or tissues that can be made in a way that is simply not possible here on Earth. And I think that's extremely exciting," says Sharma.
Source: Medindia