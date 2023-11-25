About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Advertisement

Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

by Karishma Abhishek on November 25, 2023 at 11:47 PM
Millions in the United States grapple with the financial burden of caring for those afflicted by neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's, costing hundreds of billions annually as per a study published in the November issue of the journal Environmental Research (1 Trusted Source
Caffeic acid recarbonization: A green chemistry, sustainable carbon nanomaterial platform to intervene in neurodegeneration induced by emerging contaminants

Go to source).

Now, researchers from The University of Texas at El Paso may potentially have found a solution in used coffee grounds — a material that is discarded from homes and businesses around the world every day.

Links Between Immunity, Aging, and Neurodegeneration Explored

Links Between Immunity, Aging, and Neurodegeneration Explored


A key element in the aging process is characterized by mild inflammation, which contributes to the decline and impairment associated with aging.
Advertisement


A team led by Jyotish Kumar, a doctoral student in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and overseen by Mahesh Narayan, Ph.D., a professor and Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in the same department, found that caffeic-acid-based Carbon Quantum Dots (CACQDs), which can be derived from spent coffee grounds, have the potential to protect brain cells from the damage caused by several neurodegenerative diseases — if the condition is triggered by factors such as obesity, age and exposure to pesticides and other toxic environmental chemicals.

"Caffeic-acid based Carbon Quantum Dots have the potential to be transformative in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders," Kumar said.

"This is because none of the current treatments resolve the diseases; they only help manage the symptoms. Our aim is to find a cure by addressing the atomic and molecular underpinnings that drive these conditions."

The Unseen Financial Strain

Neurodegenerative diseases are primarily characterized by the loss of neurons or brain cells. They inhibit a person's ability to perform basic functions such as movement and speech, as well as more complicated tasks including bladder and bowel functions, and cognitive abilities.
Insights from the Brain Development to Neurodegeneration

Insights from the Brain Development to Neurodegeneration


Recent research helps us gain a better understanding of how our brains are shaped during the critical period of development and its contribution to Alzheimer's disease.
Advertisement

The disorders, when they are in their early stages and are caused by lifestyle or environmental factors, share several traits.

These include elevated levels of free radicals — harmful molecules that are known to contribute to other diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and vision loss — in the brain, and the aggregation of fragments of amyloid-forming proteins that can lead to plaques or fibrils in the brain.

Kumar and his colleagues found that CACQDs were neuroprotective across test tube experiments, cell lines, and other models of Parkinson's disease when the disorder was caused by a pesticide called paraquat.

The CACQDs, the team observed, were able to remove free radicals or prevent them from causing damage and inhibited the aggregation of amyloid protein fragments without causing any significant side effects.

The team hypothesizes that in humans, in the very early stage of a condition such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, a treatment based on CACQDs can be effective in preventing full-on disease.

"It is critical to address these disorders before they reach the clinical stage," Narayan said.

"At that point, it is likely too late. Any current treatments that can address advanced symptoms of neurodegenerative disease are simply beyond the means of most people. Our aim is to come up with a solution that can prevent most cases of these conditions at a cost that is manageable for as many patients as possible."

Caffeic acid belongs to a family of compounds called polyphenols, which are plant-based compounds known for their antioxidant, or free radical-scavenging properties.

Caffeic acid is unique because it can penetrate the blood-brain barrier and is thus able to exert its effects upon the cells inside the brain, Narayan said.

The process the team uses to extract CACQDs from used coffee grounds is considered "green chemistry," which means it is environmentally friendly.

In their lab, the team "cooks" samples of coffee grounds at 200 degrees for four hours to reorient the caffeic acid's carbon structure and form CACQDs. The sheer abundance of coffee grounds is what makes the process both economical and sustainable, Narayan said.

Reference :
  1. Caffeic acid recarbonization: A green chemistry, sustainable carbon nanomaterial platform to intervene in neurodegeneration induced by emerging contaminants - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S001393512301736X?via%3Dihub)


Source: Eurekalert
Protecting Skin, Preserving Minds: Early Detection Algorithm for Neurodegeneration

Protecting Skin, Preserving Minds: Early Detection Algorithm for Neurodegeneration


A step toward effective treatment for XP and personalized healthcare approaches to identify individuals at higher risk of developing neurodegeneration.
Advertisement

Reversing Alzheimer's Symptoms: The Key to Fighting Neurodegeneration

Reversing Alzheimer's Symptoms: The Key to Fighting Neurodegeneration


Enzyme inhibition can reverse neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's symptoms, according to neuroscientists.
Advertisement
Advertisement

