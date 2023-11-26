About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
BMC's Rs 1,500-Crore 'CM Health At Doorstep' Scheme for Mumbai

by Colleen Fleiss on November 26, 2023 at 2:21 AM
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to initiate a Rs 1,500-crore 'Chief Minister Health at Doorstep' scheme dedicated to the residents of Mumbai, said officials.

"Over 4,500 drug consumable services will be provided to the patients at their doorsteps. The BMC spends 15 per cent of its budget on healthcare, much higher than any other in the country, and will spend Rs 1,500-crore for the doorstep delivery of health care to citizens," Shinde said.

He added that the BMC is looking towards the IT industry to provide skilled medical professionals, IT support and innovative solutions to make quality healthcare available to the ordinary people of the city.

Maharashtra's Healthcare Transformation Plan

State Principal Secretary for Public Health N. Nawin Sona said that the government is working on a roadmap to make healthcare accessible, accountable and affordable "Technology adoption is the key to reducing the costs and the public-private sectors need to align on health data and prepare the health registry. Maharashtra's Digital Health Mission is underway and the government will seek to collaborate with the private sector to promote indigenous innovations," remarked Sona.

Other prominent persons who addressed the summit include Joy Chakraborty, Chairman of the CII conclave and Parag Rindani, Chairman of CII Western Region Sub-Committee on healthcare.

They emphasized the importance of ethical considerations, patient privacy, collaboration between the academia, industry and public sector as the key to making healthcare accessible for all.

Source: IANS
