Chinese Patients to Get Cheaper Cancer Drugs from September

Chinese patients will be able to buy 14 kinds of cancer drugs at a much lower price from September, according to China's state medical insurance administration.

The drugs are all crucial in dealing with hematological neoplasms and solid tumors, and have great clinical value and huge benefits for patients, the National Healthcare Security Administration said.



‘Fourteen kinds of cancer drugs are gonna be available for patients suffering from hematological neoplasms and solid tumors at a lower price.’ It asked pharmaceutical companies to adhere to the price cut in line with the lowered procurement prices of these drugs, Xinhua news agency reported.



A range of several more drugs have been selected to be included in the medical insurance reimbursement list later.







