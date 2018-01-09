medindia
Chinese Patients to Get Cheaper Cancer Drugs from September

by Hannah Joy on  September 1, 2018 at 5:08 PM Drug News
Chinese patients will be able to buy 14 kinds of cancer drugs at a much lower price from September, according to China's state medical insurance administration.
The drugs are all crucial in dealing with hematological neoplasms and solid tumors, and have great clinical value and huge benefits for patients, the National Healthcare Security Administration said.

It asked pharmaceutical companies to adhere to the price cut in line with the lowered procurement prices of these drugs, Xinhua news agency reported.

A range of several more drugs have been selected to be included in the medical insurance reimbursement list later.



Source: IANS

Novel Drug Delivery System Delivers Anti-cancer Drugs That Reduce Tumor Size

Anti-cancer Drugs Have to Ride With Albumin to Get to Cancer Cells

FDA-approved Anti-cancer Drugs Target RNA

Target of Anticancer Drugs Have Broader Functions

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Drug Toxicity

Drugs Banned in India

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Tattoos A Body Art

