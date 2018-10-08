medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Novel Drug Delivery System Delivers Anti-cancer Drugs That Reduce Tumor Size

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 10, 2018 at 2:01 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Osaka University-led researchers enhanced the efficacy of inhibitors in cancer stem cells therapy for hepatocellular cancer stem cells by technology to develop novel polymer conjugates.
Novel Drug Delivery System Delivers Anti-cancer Drugs That Reduce Tumor Size
Novel Drug Delivery System Delivers Anti-cancer Drugs That Reduce Tumor Size

Cancer tissue cells are divided into two major groups: cancer cells and cancer stem cells (CSCs). CSCs are related to cancer progression and dissemination, so it's necessary to eradicate CSCs in order to cure cancer. However, because CSCs are resistant to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, cancer is refractory.

A research group from Osaka University, in collaboration with Tokyo Institute of Technology stated when CD13 inhibitor ubenimex is added to CSCs, HCC stem cells cause apoptosis (programmed cell death), becoming extinct. However, because CSCs only reside in part of tumor tissues, it's imperative to develop a method for delivering drugs in high concentration to target sites.

The researchers created a drug delivery system (DDS) using a poly(ethylene glycol)-poly(lysine) block copolymer-ubenimex conjugate (PEG-b-PLys(Ube)). The use of this DDS has enabled an increase in the concentration of ubenimex in target CSCs. In addition, combined use of standard anticancer drugs significantly decreased CSCs. (Figure 1) Their research results were published in Oncogene.

Lead author Masamitsu Konno says, "First, we developed a DDS to deliver highly concentrated ubenimex and then, another DDS in which 20 ubenimex molecules were bound with poly (ethylene glycol)-poly(lysine) block copolymer conjugates."

Using this method, they performed intraperitoneal administration and intravenous injection of ubenimex in mice, finding that the tumor size was significantly reduced. (Figure 2) This shows that it has become possible to deliver ubenimex to CSCs in high concentration.

Next, the combined administration of ubenimex and existing anticancer drugs (luorouracil (5-FU), cisplatin (CDDP), and doxorubicin (DXR)) was performed, enhancing apoptosis in vitro synergistically in CSCs in mice.

Corresponding author Hideshi Ishii says, "Our research results will promote the application of drugs whose medical effects on CSCs were verified but there were challenges in their delivery to target sites, which will promote repositioning, i.e., the drugs will be used to treat different diseases. Block copolymers used in the DDS in this study can be easily produced and exhibit strong effects, allowing them to be used for the application of other drugs as well."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Quiz on Chemotherapy Drugs

Quiz on Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy involves the administration of medications to fight cancer. Test your knowledge on chemotherapeutic medications by taking this quiz. ...

New Generation of RNA Based Anticancer Drugs

New Generation of RNA Based Anticancer Drugs

RNA nanotechnology used to produce therapy-loaded extracellular vesicles that successfully targeted three types of cancer cells.

Breast Cancer Patients Experience Side Effects from Anticancer Drugs

Breast Cancer Patients Experience Side Effects from Anticancer Drugs

A new experiment has found that both real and sham acupuncture treatments may help alleviate side effects of drugs normally used to treat breast cancer.

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer aided designs to create personalized drugs.

Drug Delivery System

Drug Delivery System

Drug delivery systems, is a technology using various chemicals to bind the target drugs, carry them to target organ, tissue or cell where the drug is released at a pre-determined rate.

Drug Delivery Systems - Use in Diabetes Management

Drug Delivery Systems - Use in Diabetes Management

Different types of drug delivery systems for insulin delivery have been extensively researched recently. Oral route and transdermal drug delivery systems are among the advanced drug delivery systems.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Oncology Drug Delivery Systems

Oncology Drug Delivery Systems

Drug delivery in oncology offers a localized, prolonged and protected drug interaction with the cancer cells and reduces the side effects.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Clove doesn’t just enhance the flavor of food, but, keeps your health in check by keeping diabetes, cancer, stress, dental, skin and digestive problems at bay.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Drugs Banned in India Nanotechnology Drug Delivery System Oncology Drug Delivery Systems Drug Delivery Systems - Use in Diabetes Management Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves 3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Allodynia

Allodynia

Allodynia is a nerve condition where non-painful stimuli such as a light touch or brushing hair ...

 Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...