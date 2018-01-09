medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Dengue Mosquito Finds Way to Towns from Jungles: Himachal Health Minister

by Iswarya on  September 1, 2018 at 5:28 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vipin Parmar, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister, assumes that the dengue mosquitoes are spreading to the town from the jungles.

The minister's diagnosis of the dengue problem in the state came during his reply in the Legislative Assembly.
Dengue Mosquito Finds Way to Towns from Jungles: Himachal Health Minister
Dengue Mosquito Finds Way to Towns from Jungles: Himachal Health Minister

Replying to a debate under Rule 62 on Friday, Parmar was categorical in saying that the jungle fever is stalking the state.

The disease spreads most commonly from the jungles to the towns; he said while replying to a question raised by member Rakesh Jamwal, who expressed concern over the spike in dengue patients in Mandi district.

"I had studied that there was a time when the dengue mosquito inhabited the forests. Why these circumstances have changed that made a forest-inhabiting mosquito to start living in towns and why it is feeling happy while living in a room," he said in his detailed reply in Hindi.

"Earlier we used to read and learn that this dengue mosquito is a native of Africa, Uganda, and middle east Asia. This dengue came to India around 30 years ago and in Himachal Pradesh sometime in 1995."

Without mincing words, the minister said: "the platelet count in dengue patients falls drastically, and there is no injection to increase it."

The minister said a total of 4,946 dengue samples were collected in the state, out of which 1,558 tested positive. Bilaspur district took the lead in positive dengue cases at 783, followed by Solan district (680) and Mandi district (206).

Chamba, Hamirpur and Kullu districts have no positive cases of dengue till date.

He said the first case of dengue was reported in Bilaspur town on May 28.

"We are taking precautions to check a rise in the number of dengue cases which include making people aware of the steps they need to take to minimize its spread," he added.

According to the state Directorate of Health Services, a total of 1,886 dengue patients were reported in the state till August 31, out of which Bilaspur district had the maximum of 865 patients.

Two patients also died due to dengue in the state.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease, causing significant public health concern in India. Dengue virus is transmitted by Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquito that causes acute illness.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Yellow Fever

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and it can lead to liver failure and death.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Yellow Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive