Cesarean Birth, Prolonged Labor can Influence Infant Gut Bacteria
Events at birth could affect the microbes present in a baby's gut, leading to a higher risk of allergies and childhood obesity, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Gastroenterology.

The complex link between a child's birth events, the gut microbiome at 2 and 12 months of age, and health outcomes at ages 1 and 3 are analyzed using CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) data.

They linked factors like prolonged labor and cesarean section delivery to changes in the infant's gut microbes. They then discovered the pathways by which these changes may lead to an enhanced risk of allergies and obesity later in childhood.


Senior author Anita Kozyrskyj said the findings highlight the importance of recognizing multiple and common pathways of the gut microbiome during infancy.

"Much of what occurs to us later in life is linked to the exposures we face in infancy and early childhood," she stated. "Understanding how disturbances to the gut microbiome influence health in later childhood means we may have various options for effective interventions to prevent these chronic conditions before they become established."

The study revealed that infants born by cesarean section were more likely to have a high body mass index (BMI)score at ages 1 and 3. When the researchers analyzed the children's microbiome profiles at 3 months of age, they found that an altered ratio of two types of bacteria, Enterobacteriaceae and Bacteroidaceae, was the dominant path to overweight.

The takeaway from this study is that exposures at birth could trigger multiple and common gut microbial pathways leading to childhood obesity and allergic sensitization.

Hence, essential steps should be taken to avoid unnecessary cesarean section deliveries, and likely consider postnatal microbiota solutions that could help prevent these two conditions.

