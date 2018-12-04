A cesarean section is a surgical procedure in which a baby is delivered by making an incision on the abdomen to gain access to the womb and bring out the baby by making a cut in the uterus as well. This procedure is often done when a vaginal delivery could be associated with a higher risk of complications.

"Say No To Unnecessary C-Sections" - Cesarean Awareness Month

Premature labor in the mother

Fetal distress

Baby is abnormally positioned within the womb, for instance breech presentation (feet first rather than head)

Failure of progression of labor

Viral infection in mother, such as HIV or hepatitis B or C

Low lying placenta

Prolapsed cord

Maternal medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension

Large baby and small pelvis

‘There is no scientific basis to account for the steep rise in cesarean deliveries, such as change in women’s bodies or their birthing abilities.’

Possible Reasons for Steep Rise in C-sections

Increased prevalence of obesity in pregnant women

Increased incidence of multiple births

Rise in maternal age at delivery

Tendency of health care professionals to favor C-sections (especially if there is history of previous C-section)

Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)

Tips To Avoid Unnecessary Cesarean Section

Read and educate yourself about cesarean sections

Be active, exercise regularly and attain a healthy weight before trying to conceive

Walk for at least 20 minutes each day during pregnancy

Choose a doctor known to have low rate of C-sections; ask about VBAC policies and vaginal breech delivery

Hire a mid-wife or doula to assist you during labor

Avoid induction of labor, if there is no indication

Surround yourself with people who inspire confidence that normal delivery is the right thing; join a birth support group

Believe in yourself that you can have a normal delivery

