International Cesarean Awareness Month – Not All C-Sections Are Justified

Highlights
:
- Cesarean Section
(C-section) Awareness Month observed in April
aims to improve mother and child well-being by raising awareness about unnecessary cesareans, as well
as encouraging normal vaginal birth after prior cesarean delivery
- A cesarean
section is a surgical procedure where a cut is made on the mother's belly
and uterus to bring out her baby into the world. This operation is
typically performed when normal vaginal delivery is thought to be riskier
for the mother and/or baby
- In several
countries including the US, the proportion of cesarean sections has
steadily gone up in the last few decades that cannot be accounted for
rationally. Currently, over 30
percent of deliveries are by C-section compared to about
5 percent in the mid-1960s
International
Cesarean Section Awareness Month observed in the month of April. The main aim is
to improve mother and child well-being by raising awareness about unnecessary cesareans, as well as
encouraging normal vaginal birth after prior cesarean delivery.
Origins of
Cesarean Awareness Month & the Cesarean Awareness Ribbon
- International Cesarean Awareness Network, Inc. (ICAN) was established in 1982 by Esther Booth Zorn along with
other women advocating against unnecessary C-sections
- Initially termed 'Cesarean Prevention Movement,' the name was changed to ICAN 1992 to give a more positive ring
to the mission statement
- ICAN has spread
its wings and is observed
worldwide in the US and several other countries since its inception
over 30 years ago
- ICAN's chief aim
is to improve mother and child well-being by raising awareness about unnecessary cesareans, support
maternal recovery following cesarean as well as encouraging normal vaginal
birth after prior cesarean delivery
Reason Behind
the Cesarean Section Awareness Month Ribbon
- The burgundy color of the awareness
ribbon signifies the blood loss during the process of childbirth
- Displaying it
upside down reflects the helplessness and dilemma women face when their
delivery is not in their hands
- The loop of the ribbon represents the
woman's pregnant belly and the tails
of the ribbon signify the woman's arms
What Does
ICAN Do To Help Women Avoid Unwanted Cesarean Deliveries?
- ICAN volunteers talk to expectant mothers about cesarean sections and give them the necessary information that empowers
them to make the right decision and avoid unjustified C-sections
- ICAN also counsels women who have undergone a
previous cesarean delivery and their families and allays their fears
and concerns as they prepare for vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- The organization interacts with policymakers,
administrative officials and health care professionals to advocate the
cause of natural birth and avoid unnecessary C-sections
What We Can
Do to Raise Cesarean Section Awareness
- Download cesarean
section awareness posters and messages and awareness ribbon from the net
and share widely on social media to educate the public about risks and
benefits of cesarean section
- Doctors should
provide honest and factual information to patients to enable them to make
informed decisions about their birthing choice
- Both print and
visual media should try to improve public awareness about cesarean section
by organizing discussions and talks by subject experts
Common
Indications for Cesarean Sections & Potential Complications
- Preterm labor in
the mother
- Fetal distress
- Maternal health
problems such as diabetes, hypertension
- Short stature of a
woman with small pelvis that cannot pass the fetal head
- Arrest of labor
- Maternal
infections, such as HIV or hepatitis B or C or genital herpes
- Abnormal position
of the baby within the uterus, for ex: breech presentation (feet first rather than the
head)
- Low lying
placenta
- Prolapsed
umbilical cord into the vagina ahead of baby's head
Common complications of cesarean delivery include increased
risk of infection, increased risk of blood clots due to prolonged reduced
mobility, increased pain and morbidity that takes longer to recover and perhaps
a reduced ability to bond with the baby as a result.
Possible
Factors That May Contribute To Increased C-Sections
Although the following factors may be cited as reasons for
the steep rise in C-sections, the truth is many of these operative deliveries
are not medically warranted.
- Increased maternal
obesity and associated risks
- Increased
maternal age at pregnancy
- Increased incidence
of fertility treatments and consequent multiple births
- Tendency of
health professionals to favor C-sections, particularly if there is
a history of previous Cesarean delivery
What is
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)?
In general, doctors may be reluctant to perform VBACs due to an increased risk of uterine
rupture if the previous scar on the uterus tears during labor and is a
potentially life-threatening complication. However, the risk of this occurring
is very small and less than 1 percent of women
opt for
VBAC. Also, the risk of uterine rupture reduces with each successive normal
delivery following C-section.
Tips To Avoid
Unnecessary C-Sections
- Become aware of
cesarean section indications, risks, benefits and make an informed decision
- Walk regularly
throughout pregnancy Opt for a doctor
who has low rate of C-sections; learn about the possibility of vaginal breech delivery and VBAC norms
- Do not have
induced labor if there is no indication
- Have faith and
self-belief and positive reinforcement that a natural delivery is possible
- Join a birth support group and become inspired that natural delivery is the ideal way to deliver for optimal health and well-being of both the mother and baby
