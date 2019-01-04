International Cesarean Section Awareness Month observed in the month of April. The main aim is to improve mother and child well-being by raising awareness about unnecessary cesareans, as well as encouraging normal vaginal birth after prior cesarean delivery.

International Cesarean Awareness Month – Not All C-Sections Are Justified

Reason Behind the Cesarean Section Awareness Month Ribbon

The burgundy color of the awareness ribbon signifies the blood loss during the process of childbirth

signifies the blood loss during the process of childbirth Displaying it upside down reflects the helplessness and dilemma women face when their delivery is not in their hands

The loop of the ribbon represents the woman's pregnant belly and the tails of the ribbon signify the woman's arms

What Does ICAN Do To Help Women Avoid Unwanted Cesarean Deliveries?

ICAN volunteers talk to expectant mothers about cesarean sections and give them the necessary information that empowers them to make the right decision and avoid unjustified C-sections

and give them the necessary information that empowers them to make the right decision and avoid unjustified C-sections ICAN also counsels women who have undergone a previous cesarean delivery and their families and allays their fears and concerns as they prepare for vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)

and their families and allays their fears and concerns as they prepare for vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) The organization interacts with policymakers, administrative officials and health care professionals to advocate the cause of natural birth and avoid unnecessary C-sections

What We Can Do to Raise Cesarean Section Awareness

Download cesarean section awareness posters and messages and awareness ribbon from the net and share widely on social media to educate the public about risks and benefits of cesarean section

Doctors should provide honest and factual information to patients to enable them to make informed decisions about their birthing choice

Both print and visual media should try to improve public awareness about cesarean section by organizing discussions and talks by subject experts

‘April is International Cesarean Awareness Month, which aims to improve maternal-child health by preventing unnecessary cesareans. Cesarean section awareness results in informed decision making as well as being an advocate for change and to help other women avoid unnecessary C-sections.’

Read More..

Common Indications for Cesarean Sections & Potential Complications

Preterm labor in the mother

Fetal distress

Maternal health problems such as diabetes, hypertension

Short stature of a woman with small pelvis that cannot pass the fetal head

Arrest of labor

Maternal infections, such as HIV or hepatitis B or C or genital herpes

Abnormal position of the baby within the uterus, for ex: breech presentation (feet first rather than the head)

Low lying placenta

Prolapsed umbilical cord into the vagina ahead of baby's head

Possible Factors That May Contribute To Increased C-Sections

Increased maternal obesity and associated risks

Increased maternal age at pregnancy

Increased incidence of fertility treatments and consequent multiple births

Tendency of health professionals to favor C-sections, particularly if there is a history of previous Cesarean delivery

What is Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)?

Tips To Avoid Unnecessary C-Sections

Become aware of cesarean section indications, risks, benefits and make an informed decision

Walk regularly throughout pregnancy Opt for a doctor who has low rate of C-sections; learn about the possibility of vaginal breech delivery and VBAC norms

Do not have induced labor if there is no indication

Have faith and self-belief and positive reinforcement that a natural delivery is possible

Join a birth support group and become inspired that natural delivery is the ideal way to deliver for optimal health and well-being of both the mother and baby

April is Cesarean Awareness Month - (http://motherscircle.net/cesarean-awareness-month/)

Common complications of cesarean delivery include increased risk of infection, increased risk of blood clots due to prolonged reduced mobility, increased pain and morbidity that takes longer to recover and perhaps a reduced ability to bond with the baby as a result.Although the following factors may be cited as reasons for the steep rise in C-sections, the truth is many of these operative deliveries are not medically warranted.In general, doctors may be reluctant to perform VBACs due to an increased risk of uterine rupture if the previous scar on the uterus tears during labor and is a potentially life-threatening complication. However, the risk of this occurring is very small andopt for VBAC. Also, the risk of uterine rupture reduces with each successive normal delivery following C-section.Source: Medindia