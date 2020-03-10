Users of Blood Pressure Drugs Have a Lower Risk of Dying from Influenza and Pneumonia

‘Drugs to reduce blood pressure of the type ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers decrease influenza and pneumonia's death rate. ’

The study arrives mid in a discussion of treatment, which peaked while the novel coronavirus pandemic was at its height.The hypothesis is when the ACE inhibitor decreases the ACE level, the body compensates for this by activating a much larger number of ACE receptors on the surface of the cells, which the SARS-CoV-2 virus then uses as some access key. The greater the number of access keys accessible on the cells' surface, the more easily the virus gains access to the cells."We haven't checked whether what applies to patients with pneumonia or influenza can be transferred straight to patients with coronavirus, but there is some evidence to suggest that ACE inhibitors have a protective impact against lung damage which we don't see in patients who take other types of drug to lower blood pressure," states Christian Fynbo Christiansen.Source: Medindia