Trump's Symptoms are 'Mild,' Will Stay on Job: Chief of Staff

‘Trump is struggling with a low-grade fever, cough, and nasal congestion.’

However, the election campaign, with 32 days away on November 3, is at a standstill. The campaign events for the next few days have been canceled, Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Corey Lewandowski told CBS News.Trump has a debate with his opposition Party challenger Joe Biden scheduled for October 15.Vice President Mike Pence may have to pick up some campaign duties, but questions emerge if the campaign's format will change from what Trump has been following because the COVID-19 pandemic struck close to home.Pence, who is next in line to take over from Trump if the need arises, have tested negative, his spokesperson Devin O'Malley tweeted.The coronavirus infection is a personal and political blow to Donald Trump, who had shown disdain for several precautions prescribed by health authorities to fight the pandemic. It could move his hardcore supporters' confidence, who had followed his example in not wearing masks and questioning the health codes.Nevertheless, Trump has generally kept away from the Democrats' meetings, leaving it to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.The other priority for Trump is getting his nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, approved by the Senate, where the Democrats oppose the conservative judge.Source: Medindia