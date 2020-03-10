by Iswarya on  October 3, 2020 at 10:22 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Trump's Symptoms are 'Mild,' Will Stay on Job: Chief of Staff
Although tested positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump showed only mild symptoms and was back on the job on Friday morning, reports his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"The American people can be reassured that we have a President that is not only on the job, will continue to remain on the job, and I'm optimistic that he'll have a rapid and speedy recovery," Meadows said to reporters.

The only notable difference was that Trump was quiet on Twitter after his tweet around 1 a.m., stating that he had tested positive for COVID-19.


However, the election campaign, with 32 days away on November 3, is at a standstill. The campaign events for the next few days have been canceled, Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Corey Lewandowski told CBS News.

Trump has a debate with his opposition Party challenger Joe Biden scheduled for October 15.

Vice President Mike Pence may have to pick up some campaign duties, but questions emerge if the campaign's format will change from what Trump has been following because the COVID-19 pandemic struck close to home.

Pence, who is next in line to take over from Trump if the need arises, have tested negative, his spokesperson Devin O'Malley tweeted.

The coronavirus infection is a personal and political blow to Donald Trump, who had shown disdain for several precautions prescribed by health authorities to fight the pandemic. It could move his hardcore supporters' confidence, who had followed his example in not wearing masks and questioning the health codes.

Nevertheless, Trump has generally kept away from the Democrats' meetings, leaving it to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The other priority for Trump is getting his nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, approved by the Senate, where the Democrats oppose the conservative judge.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)