Carbs, Sugary Foods may Manipulate Your Oral Health Status

The study was unique in the way the samples were taken from the area under the gums, rather than saliva."This is important because the oral bacteria involved in periodontal disease are primarily residing in the subgingival plaque," said study first author Amy Millen, Ph.D., associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions.They reported, a finding that confirms previous observations. But they also observed associations between carbohydrates and the oral microbiome that are not as well established.They also observedThe other bacteria they identified as associated with carbohydrate intake or glycemic load have not been previously appreciated as contributing to severe gum disease in the literature or this population of women.As more studies are conducted looking at the oral microbiome using similar sequencing techniques and the progression or development of gum disease over time, better inferences about how diet relates to the oral microbiome and gum disease can be given.Source: Medindia