About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Do Tooth Abnormalities Differ Among Childhood Cancer Survivors?

by Dr Jayashree on April 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM
Font : A-A+

How Do Tooth Abnormalities Differ Among Childhood Cancer Survivors?

The prevalence of developmental tooth anomalies in survivors of childhood cancer differs according to the type of cancer treatment administered, according to researchers at the Hebrew University (HU)-Hadassah School of Dental Medicine.

In a new study published in Scientific Reports, researchers assessed childhood cancer survivors according to types of treatment ─ chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery as well as considering the disease type, and age during treatment.

Advertisement


"Childhood cancer treatment is a success story of modern medicine. However, children seem to be particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. This growing population requires considerable attention from the medical and dental community as we identify future risks", shared Dr. Elinor Halperson, Hebrew University.

The study population consisted of 121 individuals who received general annual examinations during 2017-2019, including full oro-dental examinations.
Advertisement

Researchers examined the records of patients who received anticancer treatment at HU-Hadassah's Department of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology before age 18.

Developmental tooth anomalies were observed in nearly half the individuals (46%), in 9% of teeth. Anomalies were prevalent in 43% of those children who received chemotherapy without radiation, in 52% who also received radiotherapy, and in 60% of those who received head and neck radiotherapy.

Patients who received only chemotherapy at six years or younger had a higher number of malformed teeth. No specific chemotherapy agent was found to be associated with a higher risk for dental side effects.

Abnormalities included missing or small teeth, root development, and enamel structure damage, over-retention of primary teeth; impaction; premature eruption; decreased temporomandibular joint (TMJ) mobility; inability to open the mouth or jaw, and facial deformities.

The most significant differences between boys' and girls' dental anomalies were a higher incidence of microdontia among females and a greater prevalence of decayed teeth among males.

This highlights the importance of dental care for individuals who received oncology treatment up to age six, particularly if it was combined with radiotherapy in the head or the neck region.

This kind of study needs to be enhanced in large medical centers to identify the risks of adverse dental effects for specific treatments at particular stages of child development and to establish international guidelines for follow-up and treatment.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Health Day 2022 —
World Health Day 2022 — "Our Planet, Our Health"
How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Loose Teeth Tooth Decay Cancer and Homeopathy Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Dental Check-Up Quiz on Dental Care Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases 

Recommended Reading
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
A strong link between genetics and its role in the onset of tooth decay and gum diseases has been .....
World Oral Health Day 2022 — “Be Proud of Your Mouth”
World Oral Health Day 2022 — “Be Proud of Your Mouth”
Every year on 20th March, World Oral Health Day unites people globally to call for good oral health ...
Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer
Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer
People with a history of gum disease and tooth loss are at a higher risk of developing esophageal .....
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental .....
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lympho...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Dental Check-Up
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and ...
Loose Teeth
Loose Teeth
Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding t...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Tooth Decay
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection ca...

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Indian Medical Journals Selfie Addiction Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Post-Nasal Drip Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Pressure Calculator Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE