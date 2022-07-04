How Do Tooth Abnormalities Differ Among Childhood Cancer Survivors?

The prevalence of developmental tooth anomalies in survivors of childhood cancer differs according to the type of cancer treatment administered, according to researchers at the Hebrew University (HU)-Hadassah School of Dental Medicine.
In a new study published in Scientific Reports, researchers assessed childhood cancer survivors according to types of treatment ─ chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery as well as considering the disease type, and age during treatment.
"Childhood cancer treatment is a success story of modern medicine. However, children seem to be particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. This growing population requires considerable attention from the medical and dental community as we identify future risks", shared Dr. Elinor Halperson, Hebrew University.
Researchers examined the records of patients who received anticancer treatment at HU-Hadassah's Department of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology before age 18.
Developmental tooth anomalies were observed in nearly half the individuals (46%), in 9% of teeth. Anomalies were prevalent in 43% of those children who received chemotherapy without radiation, in 52% who also received radiotherapy, and in 60% of those who received head and neck radiotherapy.
Patients who received only chemotherapy at six years or younger had a higher number of malformed teeth. No specific chemotherapy agent was found to be associated with a higher risk for dental side effects.
Abnormalities included missing or small teeth, root development, and enamel structure damage, over-retention of primary teeth; impaction; premature eruption; decreased temporomandibular joint (TMJ) mobility; inability to open the mouth or jaw, and facial deformities.
The most significant differences between boys' and girls' dental anomalies were a higher incidence of microdontia among females and a greater prevalence of decayed teeth among males.
This highlights the importance of dental care for individuals who received oncology treatment up to age six, particularly if it was combined with radiotherapy in the head or the neck region.
This kind of study needs to be enhanced in large medical centers to identify the risks of adverse dental effects for specific treatments at particular stages of child development and to establish international guidelines for follow-up and treatment.
