“Orgasm Gap” – Women Deserve Equality in Sexual Pleasure too

When men and women have more frequent orgasms in their relationship, they want and expect more orgasms. But the opposite happens when a person climaxes less often. This surprising finding is shown in a new study published in the journal Sex Roles . The study examines the orgasm gap, a well-established phenomenon in which men climax substantially more often than women during heterosexual sex .

‘Since women tend to have fewer orgasms than men overall, they put less emphasis on the importance of orgasms for their sexual satisfaction compared to men.’

"Our expectations are shaped by our experiences, so when women orgasm less, they will desire and expect to orgasm less," said Grace Wetzel, a Rutgers social psychology doctoral student who advocates for orgasm equity in her 10,000 followers on social media.



If women do lower their expectations in this way, the more orgasm inequality may perpetuate in relationships.



A person's expectations and desire for an outcome influence their future behavior, shaping how motivated they are to pursue that outcome, in this case - ultimate sexual pleasure.



The orgasm gap has implications for women's pleasure, empowerment, sexual satisfaction, and general well-being. Importantly, this is a gender equality issue. Women are learning to expect and be satisfied with less in their sexual interactions with men.



Researchers also stressed the importance of increasing women's expectations for and entitlement to orgasm during sex with men in the hope of breaking this cycle for women who wish to have more orgasms in their sexual relationships.







Source: Medindia

Researchers surveyed 104 sexually active couples about how much they orgasm, the ideal amount they'd like to, and how often they expect people should, and found a gap in these relationships, with men climaxing more often than their female partners.