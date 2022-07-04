You can Beat Obesity Without Surgery – Here’s How

Advertisement

In 2019, researchers designed a new type of implant called the "intragastric satiety-inducing device" (ISD). It consists of a stent, which lodges in the lower esophagus and is attached to a disk that rests in the opening to the stomach. The disk has a hole in the center to let food through.. But the device caused complications, including acid reflux and migration into the stomach.Later, they wanted to find out if they could suppress ghrelin even more by coating the ISD's disk with a compound that, with a shot of laser light, could kill some of the ghrelin-producing cells. The implant could then be removed to avoid the side effects associated with the initial design.In the preliminary study, the team coated ISDs with methylene blue, an FDA-approved drug, and then placed them in the stomachs of young pigs. When exposed to laser light, the coating released singlet oxygen, an energized form of oxygen that killed nearby ghrelin-producing cells in the pigs' stomachs and then rapidly disappeared.With further development, the simple procedure could become a new type of minimally invasive treatment to help obese patients lose weight.Source: Medindia