medindia

Cancer-sniffing Dogs Identify Lung Cancer with 97 % Accuracy

by Iswarya on  June 18, 2019 at 2:32 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Beagle dogs may help identify lung cancer by scent with greater accuracy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.
Cancer-sniffing Dogs Identify Lung Cancer with 97 % Accuracy
Cancer-sniffing Dogs Identify Lung Cancer with 97 % Accuracy

After eight weeks of training, the beagles chosen for their superior olfactory receptor genes were able to distinguish between blood serum samples taken from patients with malignant lung cancer and healthy controls with 97% accuracy.

Show Full Article

"We're using the dogs to sort through the layers of scent until we identify the tell-tale biomarkers," says Thomas Quinn, DO, professor at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and lead author on this study. "There is still a great deal of work ahead, but we're making good progress."

The dogs were led into a room with blood serum samples at nose level. Some samples came from patients with non-small cell lung cancer; others were drawn from healthy controls. After thoroughly sniffing a sample, the dogs sat down to indicate a positive finding for cancer or moved on if none was detected.

Dr. Quinn and his team are nearing completion of a second iteration of the study. This time the dogs are working to identify lung, breast, and colorectal cancer using samples of patients' breath, collected by the patient breathing into a face mask. Researchers say findings suggest the dogs are as effective detecting cancer using this method.

The next step will be to fractionate further the samples based on chemical and physical properties, presenting them back to the dogs until the specific biomarkers for each cancer are identified. The goal is to develop an over-the-counter screening product, similar to a pregnancy test, in terms of cost, simplicity, and availability. Dr. Quinn envisions a device that someone can breathe into and see a color change to indicate a positive or negative finding.

Early detection key

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide for both women and men, and more than 200,000 people annually in the United States receive a diagnosis of lung cancer. The five-year survival rate for stage IA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is 92%. That drops to 13% in stage IIIC NSCLC, and after metastasis, the five-year survival rates range from 10% to less than 1%, depending on the stage.

Additionally, screening and imaging for lung cancer is costly and not always reliable. Chest X-rays have a high false-negative rate, while CT scans with a computer-aided diagnosis have a high false-positive rate. Previous studies indicated that 90% of missed lung cancers occur when using chest X-rays, and CT scans have difficulty identifying small, central, juxtavascular lung cancers.

Dr. Quinn believes his research can lead to better screening and diagnosis solutions, potentially creating a change in cancer detection.

"Right now it appears dogs have a better natural ability to screen for cancer than our most advanced technology," says Dr. Quinn. "Once we figure out what they know and how we may be able to catch up."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Trained Sniffer Dogs Help to Screen Lung Cancer

Scientists in Germany have discovered that sniffer dogs are very reliable when it comes to detecting lung cancer.

Your Dog Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood with Almost 97% Accuracy

Trained sniffer dogs can detect cancer with 97 percent accuracy by just smelling blood samples, reveals a new study.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

Lung Cancer Awareness Month - Improving Lung Cancer Survival

Lung cancer awareness month is observed in November and aims to educate the general public about lung cancer and improve survival. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women Silicosis 

What's New on Medindia

Lyme Disease: Breakthrough Could Lead to Better Treatments

Scientists Convert Type A Blood to Type O Blood

Health Benefits of Cranberries
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive