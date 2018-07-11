medindia
Lung Cancer Awareness Month - Improving Lung Cancer Survival
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Lung Cancer Awareness Month - Improving Lung Cancer Survival

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 7, 2018 at 5:07 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • November is the Lung cancer awareness month and is observed globally
  • Over 2 million new cases are diagnosed every year. Therefore, it is necessary to educate the general public on lung cancer and improve survival
Lung cancer awareness month is observed globally in the month of November to educate the general public on lung cancer and to improve survival. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women. It is the leading cause of cancer related deaths in the world.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month - Improving Lung Cancer Survival

Lung Cancer Awareness - History

The Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition (LCAMC), led by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) consists of over 20 non-profit organizations. During this month, the activities of the Coalition focus on educating healthcare personnel as well as patients about this potentially lethal cancer and how everyone can come together to fight against it.

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), established in 1974, is the only organization in the world involved in the study of lung cancer. Its members include more than 7500 lung specialists spread across 100 countries.

Mission of IASLC/LCAMC

  • To study in detail about all aspects of lung cancer including etiology (causes), worldwide prevalence and statistics, diagnostic and treatment options
  • To focus more on research to develop new diagnostic and treatment options
  • To educate doctors and patients as well as the general population about lung cancer and its prevention

What We Can Do to Maximize Lung cancer Awareness

  • Use social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about lung cancer
  • Survivors of lung cancer and their families can share their stories on social media to inspire others similarly affected
  • Print media can be used to publish powerful messages about the risk factors of lung cancer and avoiding them
  • Visual media and radio stations can conduct educational programs and discussions with experts to raise lung cancer awareness in the general population
  • Patients and their families should be made aware of the available resources and other support systems to help in their battle against the disease
  • The "white ribbon", the symbol of lung cancer can be used to telling effect to create shirts, ribbons, bracelets, tattoos, gifts, jewelry and much more that can be sold on social media to raise funds for lung cancer research
  • Doctors and clinics can offer free respiratory check-ups during this month to encourage the public to get tested
  • Making individual or corporate donations to the cause of lung cancer awareness and prevention
  • Organizing awareness events such as walkathons, marathons or fun-filled gala dinners to raise funds for lung cancer awareness and research
  • Involve the local administration to come down heavily on those who promote and sell products that can cause lung cancer
  • Get celebrities to speak about lung cancer and advice the public to avoid products that can cause lung cancer

About Lung Cancer - Know About Risk Factors and Warning Symptoms

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer in men and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. About 2 million new cases are diagnosed each year. Lung cancer is often asymptomatic in the initial stages and when symptoms appear the cancer may be advanced and difficult to treat.

Risk Factors (Avoid these)
  • Smoking and inhalation of second hand smoke
  • Family or personal history of lung cancer
  • Exposure to radon, asbestos, diesel exhaust, silica and chromium
  • History of radiation to chest
  • Smokers taking beta carotene supplements have increased risk
Warning Symptoms (Seek medical advice if these occur)
  • Persistent cough of more than three months associated with blood stained sputum
  • Unexplained breathlessness
  • Persistent chest pain
  • Voice becoming hoarse
  • Recent onset weight loss, tiredness and loss of appetite
It is important to avoid the risk factors and seek early medical advice should you have any of the warning symptoms to allow early diagnosis and treatment.

Let us come together and raise awareness to create a future free of lung cancer!

References :
  1. Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Are you aware of these 5 subtle symptoms? - (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-6341487/Lung-Cancer-Awareness-Month-Are-aware-5-subtle-symptoms.html)
  2. The IASLC Foundation - (https://www.iaslc.org/foundation)
  3. Lung Cancer Awareness Month 2018 - (https://lungcanceralliance.org/get-involved/events/lung-cancer-awareness-2-2/)
  4. Partners In Awareness - (https://lcam.org/partners/)
  5. What Are the Risk Factors for Lung Cancer? - (https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/basic_info/risk_factors.htm)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Early Detection of Lung Cancer may be Possible With New Blood Test

Blood test that analyzes free-floating DNA in the blood shows potential for early detection of lung cancer according to a new study that also finds that more than 54 percent of the somatic (non-inherited) mutations detected in blood samples were ...

New Immunotherapy Combination Benefits Lung Cancer Patients

Novel combination of drugs is a huge step forward in lung cancer treatment, revealed research. 75 percent of lung cancer patients unfortunately are diagnosed at an incurable stage.

Combination of Drugs to Combat Lung Cancer Identified

Combination of drugs - one targeting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and one targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) may effectively block the cancer from using TNF as an escape route offering new lung cancer treatment.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women Silicosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive