Lung Cancer Awareness Month - Improving Lung Cancer Survival

- November is the Lung
cancer awareness month and is observed globally
- Over 2 million new cases are diagnosed every year. Therefore, it
is necessary to educate
the general public on lung cancer and improve survival
Lung cancer awareness month is observed globally
in the month of
November to educate the
general public on lung cancer and to improve survival. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in men
and the third most common cancer in women. It is the leading cause of cancer
related deaths in the world.
Lung Cancer Awareness - History
The Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition (LCAMC), led by the
International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) consists of over
20 non-profit organizations. During this month, the activities of the Coalition
focus on educating healthcare personnel as well as patients about this
potentially lethal cancer and how everyone can come together to fight against
it.
‘Majority of lung cancer cases are preventable if one is aware of the symptoms to look out for and seeks prompt medical attention for early diagnosis and initiation of treatment.’
The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC),
established in 1974, is the only organization in the world involved in the
study of lung cancer
. Its members include more than 7500 lung
specialists spread across 100 countries.
Mission of IASLC/LCAMC
- To study in detail about all aspects of lung cancer including
etiology (causes), worldwide prevalence and statistics, diagnostic and
treatment options
- To focus more on research to develop new diagnostic and treatment
options
- To educate doctors and patients as well as the general population
about lung cancer and its prevention
What We Can Do to Maximize Lung cancer Awareness
- Use social media such as Facebook and
Twitter to post and share messages about lung cancer
- Survivors of lung
cancer and their families can share their stories on social media to
inspire others similarly affected
- Print media can be used to publish
powerful messages about the risk factors of lung cancer and avoiding them
- Visual media and radio stations
can conduct educational programs and discussions with experts to raise
lung cancer awareness in the general
population
- Patients and their
families should be made aware of the available resources and other support
systems to help in their battle against the disease
- The "white ribbon", the symbol of lung
cancer can be used to telling effect to create shirts, ribbons,
bracelets, tattoos, gifts, jewelry and much more that can be sold on
social media to raise funds for lung cancer research
- Doctors and clinics can
offer free respiratory check-ups during this month to encourage the
public to get tested
- Making individual or
corporate donations to the cause of lung cancer awareness and
prevention
- Organizing awareness
events
such as walkathons, marathons or fun-filled gala dinners to raise funds
for lung cancer awareness and research
- Involve the local administration to come down heavily on those who
promote and sell products that can cause lung cancer
- Get celebrities to speak about lung cancer and advice the public
to avoid products that can cause lung cancer
About Lung Cancer -
Know About Risk Factors and Warning Symptoms
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer in men and the leading cause
of cancer-related deaths worldwide. About 2 million new cases are diagnosed
each year. Lung cancer is often asymptomatic in the initial stages and when
symptoms appear the cancer may be advanced and difficult to treat.
Risk Factors (Avoid these)
Warning Symptoms (Seek
medical advice if these occur)
- Smoking
and inhalation of second hand smoke
- Family or personal history of lung cancer
- Exposure to radon, asbestos, diesel exhaust, silica and chromium
- History of radiation to chest
- Smokers taking beta carotene supplements have increased risk
- Persistent cough of more than three months associated with blood
stained sputum
- Unexplained breathlessness
- Persistent chest pain
- Voice becoming hoarse
- Recent onset weight loss, tiredness and loss of appetite
It is important to avoid the risk factors and seek early medical advice
should you have any of the warning symptoms to allow early diagnosis and
treatment.
Let us come together and raise awareness to create a future free of
lung cancer!
