Lung cancer awareness month is observed globally in the month of November to educate the general public on lung cancer and to improve survival. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women. It is the leading cause of cancer related deaths in the world.

Lung Cancer Awareness Month - Improving Lung Cancer Survival

Lung Cancer Awareness - History

‘Majority of lung cancer cases are preventable if one is aware of the symptoms to look out for and seeks prompt medical attention for early diagnosis and initiation of treatment.’

Mission of IASLC/LCAMC

To study in detail about all aspects of lung cancer including etiology (causes), worldwide prevalence and statistics, diagnostic and treatment options

To focus more on research to develop new diagnostic and treatment options

To educate doctors and patients as well as the general population about lung cancer and its prevention

What We Can Do to Maximize Lung cancer Awareness

Use social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about lung cancer

Print media can be used to publish powerful messages about the risk factors of lung cancer and avoiding them

The "white ribbon", the symbol of lung cancer can be used to telling effect to create shirts, ribbons, bracelets, tattoos, gifts, jewelry and much more that can be sold on social media to raise funds for lung cancer research

during this month to encourage the public to get tested Making individual or corporate donations to the cause of lung cancer awareness and prevention

to the cause of lung cancer awareness and prevention Organizing awareness events such as walkathons, marathons or fun-filled gala dinners to raise funds for lung cancer awareness and research

Get celebrities to speak about lung cancer and advice the public to avoid products that can cause lung cancer

About Lung Cancer - Know About Risk Factors and Warning Symptoms

Smoking and inhalation of second hand smoke

Family or personal history of lung cancer

Exposure to radon, asbestos, diesel exhaust, silica and chromium

History of radiation to chest

Smokers taking beta carotene supplements have increased risk

Persistent cough of more than three months associated with blood stained sputum

Unexplained breathlessness

Persistent chest pain

Voice becoming hoarse

Recent onset weight loss, tiredness and loss of appetite

The Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition (LCAMC), led by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) consists of over 20 non-profit organizations. During this month, the activities of the Coalition focus on educating healthcare personnel as well as patients about this potentially lethal cancer and how everyone can come together to fight against it.The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), established in 1974, is the only organization in the world involved in the study of lung cancer . Its members include more than 7500 lung specialists spread across 100 countries.Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer in men and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. About 2 million new cases are diagnosed each year. Lung cancer is often asymptomatic in the initial stages and when symptoms appear the cancer may be advanced and difficult to treat.It is important to avoid the risk factors and seek early medical advice should you have any of the warning symptoms to allow early diagnosis and treatment.Source: Medindia