Lung Cancer Awareness Month - Improving Lung Cancer Survival

November is the Lung cancer awareness month and is observed globally

Over 2 million new cases are diagnosed every year. Therefore, it is necessary to educate the general public on lung cancer and improve survival

Lung cancer awareness month is observed globally in the month of November to educate the general public on lung cancer and to improve survival. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women. It is the leading cause of cancer related deaths in the world.