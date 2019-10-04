medindia
Your Dog Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood with Almost 97% Accuracy

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 10, 2019 at 12:02 PM Cancer News
Dogs are often called man's best friend can now detect cancer with 97 percent accuracy by just sniffing out blood samples.
Your Dog Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood with Almost 97% Accuracy

Your canine friend can use its highly evolved sense of smell to pick out blood samples from people with cancer with almost 97 percent accuracy, a finding that can lead to new low-cost and non-invasive screening approaches for the disease, finds a study.

Dogs have smell receptors 10,000 times more accurate than humans', making them highly sensitive to odors we can not perceive.

"Although there is no cure for cancer, early detection offers the best hope," said lead researcher Heather Junqueira, at BioScentDx, a US-based healthcare company. "A highly sensitive test for detecting cancer could save thousands of lives and change the way the disease is treated," he said.

For the study, the team used a form of clicker training to teach four beagles to distinguish between normal blood serum and samples from patients with malignant lung cancer.

Although one beagle -- aptly named Snuggles -- was unmotivated to perform, the other three correctly identified lung cancer samples 96.7 percent times and normal samples 97.5 percent times.

"This work is very exciting because it paves the way for further research along two paths, both of which could lead to new cancer-detection tools," said Junqueira.

"One is using canine scent detection as a screening method for cancers, and the other would be to determine the biologic compounds the dogs detect and then design cancer-screening tests based on those compounds," he said.

The results will be presented at the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology annual meeting in Florida. The team plans to use canine scent detection to develop a non-invasive way of screening for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Source: IANS

