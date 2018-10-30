Sniffer Dogs can Detect Malaria

Sniffer dogs are able to identify whether a person has the malarial infection or not by smelling pieces of clothing worn by him/her

The dogs were even able to identify children having lower levels of parasites than what is required to be present in rapid diagnostic tests established by the WHO

Sniffer dogs may aid in malaria eradication efforts, which has resurgence in the last couple of years

Sniffer dogs may soon be able to aid in global malaria eradication efforts by accurately sniffing out from articles of clothing worn briefly by a person whether he is infected or not. The study was undertaken by a team of scientists in the UK in collaboration with experts from a charity organization, Medical Detection Dogs. The charity had previously trained dogs to correctly identify various conditions including persons at risk of going into a diabetic coma and prostate cancer.