Sniffer Dogs can Detect Malaria

Highlights:
- Sniffer dogs are
able to identify whether a person has the malarial infection or not by smelling pieces of clothing worn
by him/her
- The dogs were
even able to identify children having lower levels of parasites than what
is required to be present in rapid diagnostic tests established by the WHO
- Sniffer dogs may
aid in malaria eradication efforts, which has resurgence in the last
couple of years
Sniffer dogs may soon be able to aid in
global malaria eradication efforts by accurately sniffing out from articles of
clothing worn briefly by a person whether he is infected or not. The study was
undertaken by a team of scientists in the UK in collaboration with experts from
a charity organization, Medical Detection Dogs. The charity had previously
trained dogs to correctly identify various conditions including persons at risk
of going into a diabetic coma and prostate cancer.
The findings of the study were presented
at the annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene
(ASTMH).
Urgent
Need for New Tools to Aid Malaria Eradication Efforts
In the last couple of years, there has
been a resurgence of malarial
infection
and related deaths despite very good success in the previous
decade. There is currently an
urgent need for novel tools to aid rapid and accurate diagnosis of malaria,
especially in malaria prevalent areas.
Sniffer dogs can accurately identify infected children and those who are not infected with malaria by smelling their socks.Sniffer dogs can aid in malaria eradication efforts.
To achieve this aim, the current study
has been undertaken with grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,
to find out if sniffer dogs with their keen sense of smell could detect
malarial infection rapidly and accurately.
Can
Dogs Be Trained to Sniff Malarial Infection Accurately?
- As part of the
study, several hundred school children from Africa were enrolled in the
trial. They were checked for general health status, tested for malaria
parasites and given a pair of socks they had to wear overnight
- The following
day, the socks were collected and segregated according to whether the
child had the malarial infection or
not (as per blood testing)
- Socks from
children with malaria who had no visibly evident signs or symptoms, as
well as the socks from the children who were not infected were then
shipped to the United Kingdom and kept in a freezer for several months
while they were being used to train the sniffer dogs
- The sniffer dogs
were then trained to distinguish between socks from children with malarial
parasites (but no visible symptoms) from the socks worn by uninfected
children
- If they detected
malaria, the
dogs had to become very still, and if they did not detect
malaria, they had to move on
- With just the
sock samples, the dogs accurately detected 70 percent of the
infected children and 90 percent of kids that were not infected
The study team feels that the success rate of correctly diagnosing infection was
impressive although, further larger studies
in other parts of Africa need to be undertaken to validate these findings.
"People with malaria parasites
generate distinct odors on their skin and our study found dogs, which have an
incredibly sensitive sense of smell, can be trained to detect these odors even
when it's just on an article of clothing worn by an infected person,"
according to public health entomologist Steven Lindsay at in the Department of
Biosciences at Durham University UK, and the lead investigator on the study.
Success
Rate Can Be Further Improved in Future Studies
According to Lindsay, there is scope for
further improvement in diagnostic accuracy (up
to 78%) of the sniffer dogs in future studies by addressing the following
issues:
- Some of the
children who were identified as negative were carrying a more mature form
of the malarial
parasite (since the parasite underwent development in the
patient's body), whose odor the dogs were not trained to detect
- Additionally, the accuracy might be better if recently worn pieces of
clothing were used instead of using frozen samples as done in the study
If these potential drawbacks are
addressed, Lindsay feels that the diagnostic accuracy of the sniffer dogs will
approach clinical lab testing, which is critical, especially since mutated
forms of the malarial parasite are emerging those that lack key proteins that are
detected by current testing procedures.
Scope
of Study
- Useful in malaria
prevalent areas to identify
infected persons who are not symptomatic,
since they continue to keep the infection alive within the community and should be treated promptly.
Currently, the entire community has
to be tested or treated to eradicate the infection
- Sniffer dogs
could be used at ports of entry to
detect and restrict entry of persons carrying malaria parasites. For
instance, in places like Zanzibar, efforts to eradicate malaria are
complicated by a constant flow of visitors arriving from the mainland
where many persons are infected with malaria
- Training dogs to
detect specific smells associated with malaria can give added thrust to
research to develop artificial
'electronic noses' or 'e-noses' that can diagnose diseases
based on specific odors
Further
Research Plans
The team is planning a follow-up study to
analyze clothing samples from people in various parts of Africa to identify
whether malarial parasites from different parts of the continent have
distinctive odors.
Conclusion
Professor James Logan, Head of the
Department of Disease Control, at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical
Medicine concluded saying, "Our
progress on the control of malaria has stalled in recent years, so we
desperately need innovative new tools to help in the fight against malaria. Our
results show that sniffer dogs could be a serious way of making diagnosis of
people who don't show any symptoms, but are still infectious, quicker and
easier."
References :
- Dogs Can Diagnose Malaria By Sniffing Socks - (https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/article/dogs-diagnose-malaria-socks/)
