medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Detecting Malarial Infection With Body Odor

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 15, 2018 at 12:28 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that predictive models using machine learning reliably identify malarial infection status based on volatile biomarkers. The team state "our models identified asymptomatic infections with 100 percent sensitivity, even in the case of low-level infections not detectable by microscopy." These results far exceed any currently available rapid diagnostic tests.
Detecting Malarial Infection With Body Odor
Detecting Malarial Infection With Body Odor

Typhoid Mary may have infected a hundred or more people, but asymptomatic carriers of malaria infect far more people every year. An international team of researchers is working toward a way to identify malaria patients including infected individuals who show no malaria symptoms.

People who have malaria but are not symptomatic abound in the heaviest areas of malaria infestation. Even blood tests do not necessarily pick up infection with the plasmodium parasite, especially at low parasite densities. DNA tests for the parasite usually show infection, but they are far from rapid.

"Our previous work in a mouse model found that malaria infection altered the odors of infected mice in ways that made them more attractive to mosquitoes, particularly at a stage of infection where the transmissible stage of the parasite was present at high levels," said Consuelo De Moraes, adjunct professor of biology, Penn State, and professor of environmental systems science, ETH Zurich. "We also found long-term changes in the odor profiles of infected mice."

The researchers wanted to see if they could identify changes in human odors associated with malaria infection that might be useful for diagnosing infected individuals. They were particularly interested in identifying those who were infected, but had no symptoms. The researchers initially used microscopy and an SD Bioline Rapid Diagnostic Test to identify patients with malaria. Because these methods have limited sensitivity, particularly when parasite loads are low, infections were confirmed by DNA tests. They identified 333 people who unambiguously were either infected with malaria or were not infected with malaria.

Only if both microscopy and DNA studies were negative were subjects considered malaria-free. Infected patients for the initial studies were both microscopy and DNA positive for malaria. In some later analyses, the researchers included 77 people who were positive for malaria according to DNA, but showed no parasites in the microscopic tests.Malaria infection does not create new volatile chemicals in the body, but alters the amounts -- up or down -- of volatile chemicals that are already present in the odors of healthy people.

"It is interesting that the symptomatic and asymptomatic infections were different from each other as well as from healthy people," said Mark C. Mescher, adjunct professor of biology, Penn State, and professor of environmental systems science, ETH Zurich.

This difference among infected, infected asymptomatic, and healthy individuals may eventually lead to tests capable of rapidly and accurately identifying infected people, even those without symptoms.

"But, we should emphasize that we are a long way away from developing a practical diagnostic assay based on odor cues," said De Moraes.

For a test to succeed it would need to be rapidly and cheaply deployable under field conditions, but still detect infections with high sensitivity.

"In the near term, our goal is to refine the current findings to find the most reliable and effective biomarkers we can," said Mescher. "This is really basic science to identify the biomarkers of malaria. There is still a lot more work to be done to develop a practical diagnostic assay."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Malarial Parasites may Lay Hidden in the Bone Marrow to Escape Detection

Malarial Parasites may Lay Hidden in the Bone Marrow to Escape Detection

People with malarial infections who are not sick could be transmitting the disease before they have symptoms as these parasites may accumulate in the bone marrow at first to escape detection, finds a new study,

Study Could Aid Antimalarial Drug Development

Study Could Aid Antimalarial Drug Development

Study used computational analysis to distinguish non-essential genes from essential, non-mutable ones in the malarial parasite.

More Antimalarial Artemisinin can Be Extracted from Chinese Shrubs

More Antimalarial Artemisinin can Be Extracted from Chinese Shrubs

Artemisinin antimalarial compound which is commonly extracted from a Chinese shrub called Artemisia annua is usually produced only in little amount. So in order to increase its production, they have genetically engineered the plant to produce

Why Antimalarial Drugs Have Become Ineffective

Why Antimalarial Drugs Have Become Ineffective

Prohibitin protein present in the mitochondrion of the malaria parasite is the cause for making drugs ineffective in humans.There is a need to develop new drugs, which can help disable the protein.

Anosmia

Anosmia

Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.

More News on:

Anosmia Flu Healthy Living 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...